Programs in Grand Island and several surrounding communities are planned in observance of Memorial Day.

In addition, Stuhr Museum will host its traditional Memorial Day special event to kick off the summer season.

United Veterans Club schedules Memorial Day services

The United Veterans Club will host its 44th annual Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 29, at Hall County Veterans Memorial Park, 1914 W. Capital.

Patriotic music, presented by Black Tie Entertainment, starts at 10 a.m., with a ceremony following at 11.

Levi Bennett, deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the featured speaker. Don Shuda, Veterans Service Officer for Hall, Howard, Nance and Sherman counties, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Dan Naranjo will give the invocation. Special guests will include members of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, and commanders and officers of local veterans organizations.

In addition members of Grand Island VFW Auxiliary Unit 1347 will be handing out poppies during the service.

The red poppy is the flower of remembering. After World War II, Lt. Col. John McCrae wrote the poem “In Flanders Field, “talking about how the beautiful red wild fields grew on the graves of the fallen soldiers.

1924 the VFW patented the “Buddy Poppy” crape paper flowers made by Veterans, they are still made that way today.

Following the program, lunch will be available at the UVC. The menu includes a barbecue sandwich or hamburger, coleslaw, baked beans and coffee, tea or lemonade. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.

Stuhr Museum hosts holiday programs, new exhibit

Two special programs will be presented on Memorial Day at Stuhr Museum to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to our country.

A “Memorial Service for the Dead” is planned for 11:30 a.m. A procession will go from Railroad Town to the rural church cemetery where a brief service will be offered.

The public is invited to join in the procession or meet at the cemetery.

Public memorial exercises are set for 2 p.m. at the Railroad Town Band Stand. A patriotic concert will be presented by the Silver Cornet Band, followed by public services from the 19th century GAR service book.

Feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

In addition, the summer exhibit, “Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” will open May 27.

This exhibit will include artifacts, photos, newspaper headlines and more to tell the story of those who lived during the Great Depression in central Nebraska.

While there were hardships aplenty during this time, the exhibit also will share stories of hope and resilience exhibited by these folks.

This exhibit remains on display through Aug. 20.

Regular admission rates apply on Memorial Day.

Stuhr Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free. Families that receive food assistance through SNAP or WIC can show their card to receive admission for $3 per person ages 6 and older through Stuhr’s partnership with Museums for All. Special event admission may vary.

For more information, call 308-385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmuseum.org

American Legion Riders host breakfast buffet

ST. PAUL — The American Legion Riders in St. Paul will host a breakfast buffet fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Paul Legion Club, 1222 Second St. (Highway 281).

Freewill donations will benefit the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund and the Jim Sidel Memorial Scholarship. The Legacy fund is for the children of those who have “given the ultimate sacrifice,” while on active duty since 9/11 and for the children of post-9/11 veterans with a disability of 50% or more.

Sidel served as American Legion Department Commander in 2012-2013 and led the St. Paul American Legion baseball program for decades, serving as manager, coach and announcer.

Farmer’s Valley Cemetery plans program, potluck

HENDERSON — The Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association will host a memorial service and potluck picnic starting at noon Monday at the cemetery southwest of Henderson.

Music will lead up to the service which starts at 12:15 p.m. with a 21-gun salute honoring the many veterans buried at the cemetery.

The potluck picnic will follow the service; those attending are asked to bring food to share along with their own table service, blankets, chairs or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food.

To get to the cemetery from Henderson, travel two miles west of town and turn south on Y Road. After crossing the Big Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road.

Ravenna hosts parade, program

RAVENNA — Memorial Day events will get an early start in Ravenna when members of American Legion Post 332 and VFW Post 5820 (and anyone else who wants to help) will gather at 5 p.m. Friday at the north entrance of Highland Park Cemetery to place flags on veterans’ graves.

And then, members will meet at 6 a.m. Monday to install the Avenue of Flags at the Ravenna Cemetery. All help is welcome and appreciated.

A parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by a program at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. An aerial salute is scheduled for around 10 a.m.

Also ...

Grand Island City Cemetery, 3168 W. Stolley Park Road, Memorial Day weekend hours (staff available for assistance): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Those who wish to keep decorations must remove them before June 12; 308-385-5359.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday (special holiday hours), Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Memorial Day service, 3 p.m., National Cemetery, west of Ord (the corner of 465th Avenue and 814th Road); fellowship gathering follows the service at National Hall, (465th Avenue and Ord-Sargent road); Cathy Bruha, 308-728-7216.