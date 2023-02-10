There has been some discussion around the Salmon house as of late, earbuds, or headphones. Guess which side I’m on?

My kids like earbuds, or AirPods. I don’t. To be fair, it’s been probably 15 years or so since I had tried earbuds but I didn’t like them then.

This little tiny circle crammed in your ear to hear music or whatever, it’s uncomfortable. And they fall out. I would especially think that those AirPods without the cords would fall out. I see people running in those things. You lose one and you are out of luck. They are so small. I would put one in a shirt pocket or something and forget it is there and wash it or something. That’s too much responsibly for me.

I see sports analysts on television wearing them and they look like they are wearing some very unstylish earrings or something. I find it distracting to watch. Is the audio any better on those?

Now headphones, although larger than earbuds, don’t usually get lost as easily. They have a band across the top of your head, and some with the cords that hang down attached to whatever you are listening too. Some are wireless but still cover your ears.

As a broadcaster, I use a headset with a microphone so it is a bulky contraption but it really doesn’t bother me.

When I worked in radio I wore headphones on and off a good portion of every day. Then they got to be a bit bothersome. Earbuds would too if worn for the same length of time.

The other thing is these wireless things that hook on people’s ears for their cellphones. These are the individuals who walk around and look like they are talking to themselves, sometimes at great lengths.

When you are in the car, or semi I can understand those, but you are walking around talking loudly to yourself, or so it seems. Just hold the phone to your ear already.

My dad has hearing aids, and really doesn’t mind them too much. I guess when you think about it, they are similar to earbuds in that they are small and usually inside your ears also.

They, however, don’t look like earrings.

I guess I just use what I always have and don’t want to change. Maybe I am stubborn? I am kind of fickle sometimes. I don’t like things around my neck either. Luckily I have a job where a neck tie is not required. I don’t wear one to church either.

I don’t wear shoes around the house if I am staying inside. I don’t like to wear a watch either. In fact, I love wearing hats but I have come to the point where I don’t wear a hat in my house for a long period of time either.

I guess the long and the short of it is I like to be comfortable and a small loud piece of plastic in my ears isn’t my idea of comfortable. To each their own though.