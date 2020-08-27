NET to produce live broadcast of U.S. Senate debate

LINCOLN — NET will host a live, hourlong debate between Nebraska U.S. Senate candidates Ben Sasse, the Republican incumbent, and Chris Janicek, the Democratic challenger, at 7 p.m. Sept. 4.
The debate will originate from the Ron Hull Studio at NET in Lincoln and will be broadcast on NET’s television and radio channels, as well as livestreamed at netNebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska App.
NET News Director Dennis Kellogg will moderate the debate while a panel of journalists asks questions of the candidates.
The debate is part of NET’s “Campaign Connection 2020” coverage, a multiplatform effort that focuses on Nebraska contests and issues, as well as the race for the White House.
The “Campaign Connection 2020” webpage is home to election-related “Signature Stories,” as well as links to national media coverage, podcasts and political party blogs, all designed to help Nebraskans make informed decisions.
Also this year, NET News and its “Harvest Public Media” partners will be reporting as part of the national “America Amplified: Election 2020” project that aims to listen to and amplify the voices of those in diverse communities across the nation.
Stay tuned in
