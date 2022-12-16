The Friendship House helping train casino employees to recognize problem gambling

The temporary edition of the casino is well underway inside the Fonner Park concourse. According to Vince Fiala, general manager of Grand Island Casino Resort, so far there are more than 100 employees.

“The casino is looking to hire another 10 or 15 more shortly.”

Planning for support started long before construction, said Tara Lesiak, executive director of The Friendship House.

“We really look at what needs there are in the area. And with the casino coming, we recognize that that potentially could become a great need.”

Three Friendship House therapists began the intensive work of learning how to treat problem gambling.

They are finishing their training with the Nebraska Problem Gamblers Assistance Program (NPGAP), said executive director David Geier.

Lesiak said The Friendship House reached out to Grand Island Casino and Resort leaders.

“Basically, we kind of dropped the bug in their ear at the very beginning.”

However, casino employees will not be trained as therapists. Even so, there is a lot to learn, Geier noted.

“You’ve got to be taught very carefully how to intervene, because that customer doesn’t want you to stop them from doing what they’re doing. You need to have a very diplomatic approach to encourage that person.”

The idea of training employees to recognize problem gambling is “kind of a new concept” in the United States, Geier said. “In the United States, there’s not a great deal of experience with it. In England and Australia, Canada … they’re requiring casino operators to learn about the problem of addiction to gambling and do something at least to try to head it off, intervene or minimize it.”

The Nebraska Gaming Commission requires casinos have employee training like that provided by The Friendship House.

Fiala stated, “These training programs are key to a responsible and successful gaming industry and we are thankful to have the resources of Friendship House Counseling Clinic to provide our employees with this very important training.”

New employees will receive the training and be refreshed periodically, Geier said.

Fiala said the contract between The Friendship House and Grand Island Casino and Resort is an important one.

“If you’re operating a business where you’re dispensing something or selling something that could be harmful to somebody if they overdo it, you have an obligation as a business owner to try to do your best to avoid causing problems.

“(Casinos) don’t want bad things to happen to their customers. They want people to enjoy themselves and not get in trouble.”

Fiala stated, “We recognize the excitement and anticipation for a casino opening in Grand Island. Providing responsible gaming training for our employees helps mitigate the effects of problem gaming.”

It can be difficult to detect when someone is having trouble, making the training an important part of the new facility, Lesiak explained.

“It’s extremely important to know the signs to look for. They’re extremely subtle. They have — most of the time – some extreme consequences.”

Geier said, “It’s not that obvious. You can tell when someone is drunk, can’t you? Can you tell when somebody’s gambled too much? Well, it’s not always obvious.”

He said of casino employees, “They’re not supposed to be actually trying to provide any counseling service to these people, but at least try to find a way to help them find their way to the help they might need.”

But Friendship House will be there to turn to.

The Friendship House Counseling Clinic (FHCC) therapists will provide gambling addiction therapy thru a partnership with the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program and Bellevue University.

Still, it’s important for everyone to have these skills, Fiala stated.

“We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling and use the voluntary self-exclusion program if you or someone you know has an addiction.”

Counseling services are available in both English and Spanish to those with mental health needs as well as addictions, including gambling addictions.

Lesiak said “if you or someone you know has a gambling problem” go to problemgambling.nebraska.gov or contact the Friendship House Counseling Clinic at 308-675-3345 or go to thefriendshiphouse.net.

The State of Nebraska has a 24-hour helpline in place to help those in need. Individuals can reach out by calling 1-833-BETOVER (238-6837).

In addition to problem gaming and part of Elite Casino Resorts comprehensive employee training program, Grand Island Casino Resort employees are also being trained on Human Trafficking Awareness, TIPS Alcohol Certification, CPR, First Aid and use of an AED, Guest Service Training, Safety & Emergency Procedures Training, HAZMAT, and Bloodborne Pathogens training.