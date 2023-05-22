Towards the beginning of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat,” a skyscape overlooking Exeter pans, the maroon-accented water tower peeking above lush green treetops.

Hope Strate said she had never seen Exeter like that before — or Nebraska — until the filmmakers came.

“I never thought of Exeter as beautiful,” she marveled about the Fillmore County village about 68 miles southeast of Grand Island.

The film offered a different perspective on her hometown and on the importance of the volunteer fire department there.

Exeter Volunteer Fire Department members Strate, her husband Kenny, Kenny’s son Lane and husband-and-wife Alan and Shari Michl are featured in the documentary, made possible in part by John Deere and the National Volunteer Fire Council. It was screened at Nebraska State Fire School Saturday evening in Grand Island.

The showing was the culmination of two-and-a-half years since filming the Exeter Volunteer Fire Department wrapped. It was the first time Hope, Kenny, Alan and Shari saw it. Lane was unable to attend the screening.

Like many things these days, it started with a Facebook post … or something online, Hope remembered.

“It was from Vignette Creations. (The post) said, 'We are looking to find some standout volunteer fire departments to do a small documentary about volunteerism, please submit your nomination to your department and what makes you stand out.'"

Hope put together a nomination for Exeter’s squad.

“I wrote about our community. I wrote how we have multiple members that are married. I wrote like Jackie and Joe (Miller) have both their (daughters) on the department, Kenny and I have Vicki and Lane … I wrote about how our female base has grown quite a bit.

“I also wrote about the fact that we're a town of 500 people with 30 volunteers and we have more people wanting to volunteer all the time. We’re an anomaly.”

An email came from Louise Matoso, casting director of the documentary. Exeter Volunteer Fire had caught the Washington state-based crew’s attention.

After several rounds of interviews, a pool of more than 600 departments was narrowed further and further, Alan Michl said.

Before he knew it, the farmer and school bus driver had a camera crew riding with him, most notably in the combine.

“That was a story in itself,” Alan Michl said, leaning back in his chair before the screening. “They brought … a producer, they brought a camera and they had Louise.”

Alan rattled off a couple more names.

“OK, so in the combine with me were several people, plus equipment, and me.”

The crew rode a school bus route to Exeter-Milligan Public Schools with Alan, too.

The Michl home was disassembled for filming, Shari Michl remembered.

“They didn't tell me that they were going to do that. I was appalled,” she said, still seeming a little embarrassed. “I said, Oh my God, how many dust bunnies and crumbs were under there.”

The crew had their reasons, Alan said.

“They wanted to make sure it was focused just on the individual and didn't want to pick up anything in the line of sight. They had to take off the couch,” he said, adding that they took a photo of the Michls' kitchen before taking everything off, in order to put everything back just as they had found it.

“They tore my kitchen apart and then they didn't even end up using that room,” Shari said.

The point of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat,” however, was not to dismantle Alan and Shari Michl’s kitchen or see how many people could fit in a combine cab.

“What this documentary is trying to bring out nationwide is saying, no matter where you come from, no matter what you do, no matter how you were raised, we need volunteers,” Hope explained. “If you've ever thought about (joining a volunteer fire department), this is giving people the incentive to see that anybody can.”

There are other communities in the film – a Virginia department with specialized training to rescue large animals like cattle and horses … a Jewish community in New York who adjusted bylaws so that Orthodox Jewish community members could volunteer and keep their beards. One woman in California volunteered after her home burned down in a wildfire.

Exeter is just as unique. The theme of community and family intertwining reappears throughout the film. And in pre-screening conversation.

Hope remembered one particular patient, whose name she couldn’t use.

“The minute he saw me, he goes, 'Oh, God, it's Hope.' I said, 'You're right. I am God,'" she said tongue-in-cheek, "and I'm gonna save you tonight.' He’d be fine. It was a comfort because we know each other."

“Depending on the call,” Hope added. “A stroke is much more serious thing than like a back injury or the little old lady at three o'clock a.m. that hasn't pooped for three days. But you know your patients and you know the people that you can and can’t give crap to.”

And Exeter folks appreciate it, Kenny said. Each time the department sends out a letter about a fundraiser or event, the community turns out in full force.

The room in Heartland Event Center darkened, and the light from the screen illuminated the faces of about two dozen Nebraska volunteer fire fighters watching.

Heads nodded, understanding. People chuckled, realizing the ridiculousness of some of the circumstances fire fighters are thrown into.

Hope, Kenny, Alan and Shari, sitting together at a front corner table, watched footage of the things Exeter volunteers do every day — only through a different lens.