What’s Going On: Grand Island area events calendar

Friday, Jan. 6

First Friday opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit features nature photos from Dave Beck and will remain on display through Jan. 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Jan. 7

“What is an Archive?” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program, 1:30 p.m. Stuhr Museum. First is a series of programs focusing on different aspects of the museum, running through April. Included in regular admission, 14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, Jan. 8

“Antique Christmas Lights,” presented by John Hanssen, a “Voices of the Past” program, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members, $5 for non-members; Hanssen, 308-380-3086.

Merrick County Historical Museum annual meeting and program, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Meeting will include board elections, museum updates and “show and tell” program; 308-624-3367 or email merrickcountyhistory@gmail.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

