Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, Feb. 4 through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Nebraska Muzzleloaders 56th annual Gun and Sport Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Show will feature more than 350 tales with dealers and exhibitors from across the country. Admission is $5; children 11 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

“Isn’t It Romantic? A Look at Valentine History and Sentiments,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program presented by Kay Cynova, 2 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Part of a series of programs focusing on different aspects of the museum, running through April. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

DeJa Vu, dance to the music of one of Nebraska’s best variety rock bands, 8 p.m. to midnight, the Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna. No cover charge and open to non-members; 308-382-0586.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note location change). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Aebleskiver feed, 4 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2174 N. T Road, Marquette. Event also includes a performance by students in the Central City Music Department at 6 p.m., and a raffle to benefit the food pantry and confirmands camp fees; Justise Rhoden, 402-694-6911.

Wood River Community Choir organizational meeting, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 11th and Dodd streets, Wood River. Choir will be performing an Easter cantata on Palm Sunday, April 2; Vince Boudreau, director, 308-583-2961 or mvboudreau@aol.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Bingo, hosted by Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.