Ongoing

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Hastings College second senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through May 13, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Friday, April 28

A Night of Big Band Music, featuring the GIPS Middle School Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Band and Jazz Orchestra from Senior High, 6:30 p.m. until it gets dark, Railside; free.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org

“The Violinist’s Thumb – And Other Lost Tales of Love, War and Genius, as Written by Our Genetic Code,” presented by Sam Kean, New York Times best-selling author, 4 p.m., Copeland Hall, room 142, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Hosted by the UNK Department of Biology; no admission charge.

“From ‘Passive Thing’ to ‘Unscrupulous Ambition’: A Historical Analysis of Gender and Marriage in Stephenson’s ‘An Experiment with an Airpump’,” a Hastings College senior capstone presentation by Hailey Moore of Juniata, 7:30 p.m. Scott Studio Theater, 806 N. Turner Ave., Hastings. No admission charge.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, April 29

Kiwanis Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children 11 and younger Proceeds will benefit children in the community and worldwide.

Spring Fling/Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Event includes bake sale, rummage sale, silent auction and food stands; 308-382-5446.

Hall County Historical Society cemetery tour, hosted by Sue Clement and Michelle Setlik, 10 a.m., Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery, southwest corner of the Grand Island City Cemetery. Free for society members; $10 for non-members; 308-380-4480.

PSM Birding Event, hosted by the Central Platte Natural Resources District in observance of Nebraska Bird Month, 8 a.m. to noon, Prairie Silver Moores Flood Cells (six miles northwest of Grand Island; enter the south gate off of West 13th Street). Wildlife biologists will be on site to assist in identifying bird species; free; Bill Hiatt, 308-385-6282 or hiatt@cpnrd.org

Thornton String Quartet Spring concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, April 30

Artist reception, featuring local artist Casey Hansen, 2 to 4 p.m. Grand Island Public Library art alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Exhibit featuring Hansen’s work remains on display through May 26; 308-385-5333.

Hastings College second senior art thesis exhibition lecture, 2 to 4 p.m., Wilson Center Auditorium, 814 N. Turner Ave. Reception follows at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings.

Copper Street Brass, presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 3 p.m., Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Single performance tickets are $30; 308-379-7612.

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., St. Paul. Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the hymn sing; Dennis, 702-469-0788 or www.stpaulgrace.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.