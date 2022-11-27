What's Going On: A plethora of Grand Island area events

Ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, Dec. 1-31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and display, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Nebraska Brass, in concert, 2 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 W. Fifth St., Minden. Tickets are $18; 308-832-0588 or mindenoperahouse.com

Nebraska Brass, in concert, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater. Central City. Sponsored by the Merrick Arts Council, tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $5 for students; Central City Public School students will be admitted at no charge; macatthepac@gmail.com,

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

UNK Jazz Combo Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Christmas Light Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Albion.

Danish Christmas Celebration, 4 to 9 p.m., Dannebrog. Event includes a vendor fair at Dansk Hall and the fire hall; tree lighting (6:45 p.m., fire hall lawn); desserts at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) and Festival of Trees , kids crafts (4 to 7 p.m.), a visit from Santa (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), and Bingo (7 to 9), all at Columbia Hall.

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Dec. 2

“Heaven and Nature Scenes,” opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit features works from artists Doug Johnson and Rick Rasmussen will remain on display through Dec. 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Christmas in the Country Boutique, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 4425 N. Engleman Road (continues Dec. 9-11). Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Dec. 3

“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s “signature holiday event,” 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Stuhr Museum (continues Dec. 9-10). Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger; 308 385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” presented by the Grand Island City Singers, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison. Tickets are $8 for adults and youth age 12 and older and $4 for children age 5 to 11.

Christmas Festival, hosted by the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, 11 a.m., St. Paul. Event includes a visit from Santa, craft and vendor show, soup luncheon, kids activities and a Christmas Lights Parade.

Hamilton County Ag Society Craft, Toy and Gun Show, third annual, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Farr Building, fairgrounds, Aurora. Santa will be on hand to visit with the kids; food vendors on site both days. Admission: $5; free for children 12 and younger.

Christmas Tree Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., Kearney; continues daily through Dec. 11; vote for your favorite trees, bid on silent auctions to benefit the museum and the Buffalo County Historical Society; 308-234-3041.

“Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember,” featuring tribute artist Joseph Hall, 7 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 W. Fifth St., Minden. Tickets are $25 and $34; 308-832-0588 or mindenoperahouse.com

Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Genoa Chamber of Commerce, 5 to 8 p.m., Genoa. Tickets are $10; available at local businesses.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Habitat for Humanity Cookie Walk and Craft Fair, 1 to 3:30 p.m., St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison. Hundreds of volunteers bake thousands of cookies available for sale; cookies will be preboxed by volunteers; pre-orders recommended; 308-385-5510 or www.gihabitat.org

Merrick County Historical Museum annual Christmas Tea, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Central City Elementary School cafeteria. Event will include entertainment, refreshments and more; 308-624-3367.

Christmas Under Wraps, “free family fun,” 2 to 5 p.m., Merrick County Courthouse, Central City.

Hastings College Christmas Extravaganza, 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings

“Light of the World” Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Kearney County Courthouse square, Minden (pageant also presented Sunday Dec. 11); www.mindenne.org.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.