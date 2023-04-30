Ongoing

Hastings College second senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through May 13, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Sunday, April 30

DC Lynch Carnival, through May 8, Fonner Park (west parking lot off of State Fair Boulevard.

Knights of Columbus Bingo, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, May 1

Grand Island Senior High One-Acts, short plays directed by GISH students 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Senior High Auditorium; $5 for adults and $3 for children. GISH students get in free with ID; 308-385-5581.

Frahm-Lewis Trio (UNK Faculty Piano Trio), 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Wednesday, May 3

“Lucky Stiff,” presented by UNK Music and Theatre departments (based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” by Michael Butterworth), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (note: no Thursday performance), Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for non-UNK students and seniors; $9 per person for groups of 10 or more; and $3 for UNK students with a valid ID; box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu; masks encouraged, but not required.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, May 4

Go Big GIVE, a 24-hour online giving event organized by the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland United Way to grow philanthropy in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties; www.gobiggive.org

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave., Grand Island. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, May 5

Central Community College-Grand Island commencement ceremonies, 10 a.m., Heartland Events Center.

CCC-Hastings commencement ceremonies, 3 p.m., Heartland Events Center, Grand Island.

CCC-Columbus commencement ceremonies, 7 p.m., Physical Education Center, Columbus.

Cinco de Mayo Comedy Night, 8 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. Event features Alex Ortiz, Gary Menke and Noe Ramirez, with music from Brandon Kyle. After party features dance, DJ, prizes, meeti and greet and more. General admission tickets are $20, VIP tickets are $30; available at eventbrite.com, at the Liederkranz or by calling 407-694-1538.

First Friday Art Opening, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by Jean Cook and Kelly Herlick will remain on display through May 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, May 6

Kentucky Derby Spring Dazzle craft and vendor show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heartland Events Center; Carmen Reinsch, 402-757-6605 or iloveshows@outlook.com

Knucklehead Garage 32nd annual Fonner Park Car Show, noon to 6, Heartland Events Center; Danny Oberg, 308-380-1040.

Plant and Seed Exchange, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

“A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” presented by the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus, with guests from the Hastings Chorus of the Plains and the Grand Island Conestoga Chorus, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Advance tickets are $12, available at Yanda’s and Ace Hardware in Kearney (cash or check only). Tickets at the door are $15; students will be admitted at no charge.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 7

Nebraskats 55th Anniversary Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.