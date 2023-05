Ongoing

Hastings College second senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through May 13, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Saturday, May 13

American Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Hosted by the Grand Island Kennel Club; admission at the door is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger admitted free.

Coffee and Fishing, hosted by Reel Men and Reel Ladies of Nebraska, 8 to 11 a.m., Sucks Lake. 809 S. Harrison. Bring your own coffee; cookies and goodies provided; Bruce J. Berck Sr., 308-850-8464; reelmennebraska@gmail.com

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day

Grand Island Senior High graduation, 2 p.m., Heartland Events Center.

Northwest High School graduation, 2 p.m., Rosencrants Gymnasium.

Grand Island Central Catholic graduation, 2 p.m., south gym, 1200 N. Ruby.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.