Ongoing

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Sunday, April 23

“Death by Chocolate,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 2 p.m., College Park auditorium. Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children 12 and younger; box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org

Grand Comic Fest V, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Event features comic book professionals Phil Hester, Deryl Skelton, Anthony Apodaca, James Hostler, Jim Mehsling, Martin Zavala and Tony Fleecs; vendors, educational panels, cosplays, and more. Admission is $10; children 12 and younger admitted free.

Scrabble Tournament, 13th annual event to benefit the Literacy Council of Grand Island, 1 to 4 p.m., 115 W. Charles St.; registration deadline is Thursday, April 20; 308-675-3292 or info@giliteracy.org.

Cowboy Church, hosted by Destiny Church of grand Island, 3 p.m., Stolley Park, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road. Featured activities include Joan Wells, world champion trick roper , Curt Pfeil Band Christian country concert, kids games, food, ice cream and more free; ihaveadestiny.com/life-s-arena-cowboy-church.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 2:30 p.m., 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village); performances continue April 28-30. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org.

“The Whale,” presented by the Hastings College Theatre, 2 p.m., Scott Studio Theatre, Hastings College. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and non-HC students. Note: this production contains mature language and themes.

Springfest, 11th annual, 1 to 6 p.m., Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, 4705 DLD Road, just west of Hastings. Activities for all ages will include family activities, farm animals, farm equipment displays, vendors, food and more. Free; donations appreciated; www.prairieloft.org.

Season finale, presented by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, featuring soloist Nathan Jensen, 3 p.m., Masonic Center Auditorium, 411 N. Hastings, Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors age 60 and older; www.hastingsymphony.com. Students admitted free; 402-469-9396.

Southern dinner and fish fry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1104 A St., Aurora, Menu includes jambalaya, fried chicken, biscuits, red beans and rice, sweet potato pie, corn bread, barbecued ribs, fried fish and much more. Freewill offerings will go to support church missions including the Kyle Ediger Memorial Scholarship and International Medical Relief Fund, which serves across the globe in places like war-ravaged Ukraine, earthquake-stricken Turkey & Syria; Shari Peters, 402-631-7642.

UNK Choir Concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, April 24

Shrine Circus, 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Heartland Events Center. Tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for youth 11-18 and $7 for children 3-10, HEC box office (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 308-398-1480 or www.etix.com.

“Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe,” presented by astronomer Phil Plait, 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Sponsored by the UNK chapter of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society and the UNK College of Arts and Sciences; free.

Tuesday, April 25

The Toasted Ponies, traditional and contemporary bluegrass, 7 p.m., College Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org.

“The Art of Jazz,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Randall Snyder, 7:30 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney; doors open at 6:30. Hosted by the Museum of Nebraska Art; free; 308-385-8550 or mona.unk.edu.

Wednesday, April 26

DC Lynch Carnival, through May 8, Fonner Park (west parking lot off of State Fair Boulevard.

UNK Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” fourth anniversary celebration, 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

BPO Does 14, soup and jewelry sale fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Menu includes chili and vegetable beef, potato and chicken noodle soups along with a variety of desserts; freewill donation; 308-382-8014.

Thursday, April 27

“Quilt’s and Quinceañeras,” a Spring Fling salad supper, open to women and girls age 12 and older, hosted by St. Mary’s Cathedral ladies, 6:30 p.m., Cathedral Square. 112 S. Cedar; doors open at 5:30. Cost is $10; reservations recommended; Esther Gomez, 308-383-9238 (Spanish); Ellie Cornelius, 308-384-6376; or Marie Schuster, 308-379-9238.

Yung Gravy, in concert, 7:30 p.m., Health & Sports Center, University of Nebraska at Kearney; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Reserved tickets are $35, $45 and $55 (plus fees); 308-865-1563 or www.unk/gravy.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, April 28

‘50s Sock Hop, Car Show and Bake Sale, to benefit the Grand Generation Center and local veterans, 1 to 5 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 W. Third St. Event includes food, music, a classic car show, raffles, photo booth and more; bake sale hosted by the Business Coalition for Veterans. Tickets are $10 (includes five food tickets), and are available at the center or at the door. ‘50s attire encouraged; Sara or Dana, 308-850-4546; or Chef Anthony, 308-227-8018.

A Night of Big Band Music, featuring the GIPS Middle School Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Band and Jazz Orchestra from Senior High, 6:30 p.m. until it gets dark, Railside; free.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org

“The Violinist’s Thumb – And Other Lost Tales of Love, War and Genius, as Written by Our Genetic Code,” presented by Sam Kean, New York Times best-selling author, 4 p.m., Copeland Hall, room 142, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Hosted by the UNK Department of Biology; no admission charge.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, April 29

Spring Fling/Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Event includes bake sale, rummage sale, silent auction and food stands; 308-382-5446.

PSM Birding Event, hosted by the Central Platte Natural Resources District in observance of Nebraska Bird Month, 8 a.m. to noon, Prairie Silver Moores Flood Cells (six miles northwest of Grand Island; enter the south gate off of West 13th Street). Wildlife biologists will be on site to assist in identifying bird species; free; Bill Hiatt, 308-385-6282 or hiatt@cpnrd.org.

Thornton String Quartet Spring concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, April 30

Copper Street Brass, presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 3 p.m., Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Single performance tickets are $30; 308-379-7612.

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., St. Paul. Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the hymn sing; Dennis, 702-469-0788 or www.stpaulgrace.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.