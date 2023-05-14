Ongoing

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day

Grand Island Senior High graduation, 2 p.m., Heartland Events Center.

Northwest High School graduation, 2 p.m., Rosencrants Gymnasium.

Grand Island Central Catholic graduation, 2 p.m., south gym, 1200 N. Ruby.

American Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials, 8 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Hosted by the Grand Island Kennel Club; admission at the door is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger admitted free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, May 15

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road, Grand Island. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.

Tuesday, May 16

“Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles.” 7:30 p.m., Heartland Events Center; doors open at 6;30 p.m. Show includes songs from “Abbey Road” and the “Rooftop Concert LIVE,” in addition to all your favorites hits. Tickets range from $35 to $65 (plus fees); HEC box office or etix.com.

Wednesday, May 17

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, May 18

“The String Beans,” a family-friendly concert for kids, traditional and contemporary bluegrass, 7 p.m., College Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, this concert is free but seating is limited; call 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org to reserve a seat.

Spring Barn Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 3045 S. Marian Road, Hastings (take 281 south of Hastings, turn west on Prairie Lake Road). More than 70 vendors, indoors and out, featuring food, home décor, crafts, clothing, food trucks, and more. Free shuttle bus runs from the Adams County Fairgrounds every 15-20 minutes. Admission is $5 per day, four-day pass is $10; www.barnfestival.com.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, May 19

Nebraska Volunteer Fire School, through Sunday, Fonner Park.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, May 20

Live Horse Racing, last day, Fonner Park.

Classic Car Show, to benefit Children’s Hospital, hosted by Sam’s Club and Chef Anthony, noon to 3 p.m., Sam’s Club parking lot, 1510 N. Diers Ave. Registration starts at 10 a.m., entry fee is $20. Event also includes oldies music, food, raffles and more.

“Ride for Woody” Poker Run, Armed Forces Day event to benefit local veterans, Sam’s Club parking lot, 1510 N. Diers Ave. Registration starts at 10 a.m.; kickstands up at 11. Route includes stops in Ravenna, Gibbon and Doniphan, then back to Grand Island; $20 per hand, $30 per couple.

Bicycle Rider for Veterans, Armed Forces Day event to benefit local veterans, Northridge Church, 3025 Independence Ave. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m., ride begins at 9:30.; 20 mile route includes a stop in Cairo. Entry fee is $25 per rider; helmets and waivers required.

Family Saturday: Birding Hike, 1 to 3 p.m., Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center, 9324 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Event includes a brief bird-watching lesson and a trail walk; best for kids 5-15 with their grown-ups, dress for the weather. Free, but donations appreciated; Amy Sandeen, 308-382-1820.

Guided bird outing, hosted by Rowe Sanctuary in observance of Nebraska Bird Month, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Cottonmill Park, Kearney (meet in the parking lot facing the swim beach). Binoculars and field guides available to borrow. Free; suitable for all ages and abilities; rowe.audubon.org/events Nebraska Volunteer Fire School, through Sunday, Fonner Park.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 21

Heartland Lutheran High School graduation, 2 p.m., 3900 W. Husker Highway.

“Fast & Furriest,” event featuring cars and dogs to benefit the Good Life Rescue, 11 a.m., 1420 Ada St. Car show starts at 11 a.m., dogs (available for adoption) arrive at noon; trophies presented at 3 p.m. Event also includes food trucks, bounce house, raffles and silent auction items and more. Car show information: 308-381-4313.

Tosca Lee, author visit, 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Lee will discuss her new World War II novel, ‘The Long March Home,” co-written with Marcus Brotherton; 308-385-5333.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.