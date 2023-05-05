Ongoing

Hastings College second senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through May 13, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Saturday, May 6

Kentucky Derby Spring Dazzle craft and vendor show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heartland Events Center; Carmen Reinsch, 402-757-6605 or iloveshows@outlook.com

Knucklehead Garage 32nd annual Fonner Park Car Show, noon to 6, Heartland Events Center; Danny Oberg, 308-380-1040.

Plant and Seed Exchange, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

“A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” presented by the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus, with guests from the Hastings Chorus of the Plains and the Grand Island Conestoga Chorus, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Advance tickets are $12, available at Yanda’s and Ace Hardware in Kearney (cash or check only). Tickets at the door are $15; students will be admitted at no charge.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

DC Lynch Carnival,4 to 10 p.m., daily through May 8, Fonner Park (west parking lot off of State Fair Boulevard.

“Lucky Stiff,” presented by UNK Music and Theatre departments (based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” by Michael Butterworth), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for non-UNK students and seniors; $9 per person for groups of 10 or more; and $3 for UNK students with a valid ID; box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu; masks encouraged, but not required.

Sunday, May 7

Nebraskats 55th Anniversary Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.