What's Going On: Benefit planned for Diane Miller

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

Friday, Jan. 27

“Channeling Grim,” presented by the Catherine Fosket Children’s Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, the Liederkranz, 403 W. First St. Cast includes children in third through eighth grade. Tickets are $3 for children, $5 for adults, and free for children age 3 and younger, available the day of the show at the Liederkranz; also available at Ace Hardware. All proceeds go to the Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors; 308-382-9337.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Soup luncheon, to benefit Diane Miller, former teacher for Grand Island Public Schools, St. Paul and Centura, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Cairo. Miller is battling stage three kidney disease, stage three non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and most recently, T cell lymphoma; all proceeds will help with Miller’s medical bills. Donate here.

2Xtreme Monster Trucks 2023, Heartland Events Center; gates open at 4 p.m., pit party starts at 5, main show begins at 7. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children (plus fees) and are available only online or at the gate on show day; tickets at the door will be $5 more; VIP (“all inclusive”) packages available; www.etix.com

Sunday, Jan. 29

The McGovern String Band, 3 p.m., College Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., St. Paul; Dennis, 702-469-0788 or www.stpaulgrace.org.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.