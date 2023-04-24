Ongoing

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Monday, April 24

Shrine Circus, 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Heartland Events Center. Tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for youth 11-18 and $7 for children 3-10, HEC box office (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 308-398-1480 or www.etix.com.

“Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe,” presented by astronomer Phil Plait, 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Sponsored by the UNK chapter of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society and the UNK College of Arts and Sciences; free.

Tuesday, April 25

The Toasted Ponies, traditional and contemporary bluegrass, 7 p.m., College Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org.

“The Art of Jazz,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Randall Snyder, 7:30 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney; doors open at 6:30. Hosted by the Museum of Nebraska Art; free; 308-385-8550 or mona.unk.edu.

Wednesday, April 26

DC Lynch Carnival, through May 8, Fonner Park (west parking lot off of State Fair Boulevard.

UNK Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” fourth anniversary celebration, 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

BPO Does 14, soup and jewelry sale fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Menu includes chili and vegetable beef, potato and chicken noodle soups along with a variety of desserts; freewill donation; 308-382-8014.

Thursday, April 27

“Quilt’s and Quinceañeras,” a Spring Fling salad supper, open to women and girls age 12 and older, hosted by St. Mary’s Cathedral ladies, 6:30 p.m., Cathedral Square. 112 S. Cedar; doors open at 5:30. Cost is $10; reservations recommended; Esther Gomez, 308-383-9238 (Spanish); Ellie Cornelius, 308-384-6376; or Marie Schuster, 308-379-9238.

Yung Gravy, in concert, 7:30 p.m., Health & Sports Center, University of Nebraska at Kearney; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Reserved tickets are $35, $45 and $55 (plus fees); 308-865-1563 or www.unk/gravy.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, April 28

‘50s Sock Hop, Car Show and Bake Sale, to benefit the Grand Generation Center and local veterans, 1 to 5 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 W. Third St. Event includes food, music, a classic car show, raffles, photo booth and more; bake sale hosted by the Business Coalition for Veterans. Tickets are $10 (includes five food tickets), and are available at the center or at the door. ‘50s attire encouraged; Sara or Dana, 308-850-4546; or Chef Anthony, 308-227-8018.

A Night of Big Band Music, featuring the GIPS Middle School Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Band and Jazz Orchestra from Senior High, 6:30 p.m. until it gets dark, Railside; free.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students; www.hctheatre.org

“The Violinist’s Thumb – And Other Lost Tales of Love, War and Genius, as Written by Our Genetic Code,” presented by Sam Kean, New York Times best-selling author, 4 p.m., Copeland Hall, room 142, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Hosted by the UNK Department of Biology; no admission charge.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, April 29

Spring Fling/Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Event includes bake sale, rummage sale, silent auction and food stands; 308-382-5446.

PSM Birding Event, hosted by the Central Platte Natural Resources District in observance of Nebraska Bird Month, 8 a.m. to noon, Prairie Silver Moores Flood Cells (six miles northwest of Grand Island; enter the south gate off of West 13th Street). Wildlife biologists will be on site to assist in identifying bird species; free; Bill Hiatt, 308-385-6282 or hiatt@cpnrd.org.

Thornton String Quartet Spring concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, April 30

Copper Street Brass, presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 3 p.m., Grand Island Senior High Auditorium. Single performance tickets are $30; 308-379-7612.

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., St. Paul. Refreshments and a sweet treat will be served after the hymn sing; Dennis, 702-469-0788 or www.stpaulgrace.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.