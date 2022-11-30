What's Going On: Calendar of Grand Island area events

Ongoing Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, Dec. 1-31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and display, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

UNK Jazz Combo Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas car giveaway, 5 to 7 p.m., Tom Dinsdale Automotive, 1708 S. Webb Road; 308-382-2675.

Danish Christmas Celebration, 4 to 9 p.m., Dannebrog. Event includes a vendor fair at Dansk Hall and the fire hall; tree lighting (6:45 p.m., fire hall lawn); desserts at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) and Festival of Trees , kids crafts (4 to 7 p.m.), a visit from Santa (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.), and Bingo (7 to 9), all at Columbia Hall.

Christmas Light Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Albion.

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Dec. 2

“Heaven and Nature Scenes,” opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit features works from artists Doug Johnson and Rick Rasmussen will remain on display through Dec. 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Christmas in the Country Boutique, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 4425 N. Engleman Road (continues Dec. 9-11). Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

“An Old-Fashioned Christmas,” Friday and Saturday, Fullerton. Event includes home tour (5 to 9 p.m. Friday), bake and craft sales, children’s activities, special meals, visit from Santa and more; 308-536-2902 or the Fullerton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.