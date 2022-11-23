What's Going On: Calendar of Grand Island area events

Wednesday, Nov. 23

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 25

Fantasy of Trees, opening day, Stuhr Museum; exhibit remains on display through Jan. 3. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, opening night, 6 to 10 p.m., 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Display remains open nightly through Dec. 31. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas Traditions,” a holiday kick-off event, 1 p.m., Kearney County Courthouse Square, Minden. Event includes live nativity, a visit with Santa and a kids carnival, Lighted Christmas Parade (5:30 p.m.); and the Light of the World Christmas Pageant (7 p.m.). Pageant also presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sundays, Dec. 4 and 11; www.mindenne.org.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and display, opening night, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., daily through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Saturday, Nov. 26

“Come Home to Christmas,” 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aurora. Activities include a visit from Santa, carriage rides, Winter Wonderland of Trees at Plainsman Museum, Christmas character pop-ups, soup supper hosted by the Aurora fire department, dance performance, live nativity, and the Christmas Light Countdown at 6 p.m., followed by the lighted tractor parade; Aurora Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or auroranebraksa.com

“Light of the World” Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Kearney County Courthouse square, Minden (presented also on Sundays Dec. 4 and 11d); www.mindenne.org.

Heritage Christmas Home Tour, 4 to 7 p.m., Henderson. Four homes are included in the tour; tickets are $10 and are available at the Heritage Park General Store; 402-723-4252.

Holiday Parade, hosted by the Valley County Historical Society, 4 p.m., downtown Ord.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Nebraska Brass, in concert, 2 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 W. Fifth St., Minden. Tickets are $18; 308-832-0588 or mindenoperahouse.com

Nebraska Brass, in concert, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater. Central City. Sponsored by the Merrick Arts Council, tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $5 for students; Central City Public School students will be admitted at no charge; macatthepac@gmail.com,

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.