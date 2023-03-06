Ongoing

“Grand Island Art Club,” featuring works from members of the Grand Island Art Club, March 6-31, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MOnday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Monday, March 6

Grand Island Public Library spring break programs, 1124 W. First St. Schedule includes: Construction challenge, for kids 5-11, 10:30 a.m. Monday; teen “cupcake wars,” for teens 12-18, 2 p.m. Monday; family tabletop game time, 10 a.m. Tuesday; story time with Eddie the Comfort Dog, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; teen cosplay workshop, 2 p.m. Thursday; and “Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Linda Garcia-Perez, 2 p.m. Friday; Laura Fentress or Erica Rogers, 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 7

“Traveling the Americas,” presented by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall. A pre-concert talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building, Room 243. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for UNK faculty and staff, $5 for youths ages 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger and UNK students with a valid ID. Box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Wednesday, March 8

“Make My Mark Upon the Plains: Historical Marker Equity in Nebraska,” presented by Autumn Langemeier, noon Wednesday, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney. Free; Nathan Tye, UNK assistant history professor, 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, March 9

Central Catholic Elementary School groundbreaking ceremony, 10 a.m., 1200 N. Ruby.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, March 10

Lenten Fish Fry, served by the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, vegetables and desserts; freewill offerings. Continues every Friday through March 24; 308-384-2523.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free. (dessert available for separate purchase). Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Continues every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free. Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Continues every Friday through March 31.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues every Friday through April 7.