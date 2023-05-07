Ongoing

Hastings College second senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through May 13, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Art exhibit featuring work by local artist Casey Hansen, through May 26, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Sunday, May 7

DC Lynch Carnival, 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Fonner Park (west parking lot off of State Fair Boulevard.

“Lucky Stiff,” presented by UNK Music and Theatre departments (based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” by Michael Butterworth), 2 p.m., Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for non-UNK students and seniors; $9 per person for groups of 10 or more; and $3 for UNK students with a valid ID; box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu; masks encouraged, but not required.

Nebraskats 55th Anniversary Concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Tuesday, May 9

“History and Importance of the Crane Trust to Cranes,” presented by wildlife biologist David Baasch, 7 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center, 9324 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Presented as part of the center’s monthly speaker series, the program will be preceded by a potluck dinner at 6:30; bring a covered dish to share if you wish. Free; 308-382-1820.

“Revisiting Masterworks,” presented by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Season finale concert includes Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia” and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” and a performance from the second winner of the UNK Student Concerto-Aria competition. Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for youth ages 10-18, free for UNK students with ID; UNK box office: 308-865-8417.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, May 10

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, May 11

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, May 12

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, May 13

American Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Hosted by the Grand Island Kennel Club; admission at the door is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger admitted free.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day

Grand Island Senior High graduation, 2 p.m., Heartland Events Center.

Northwest High School graduation, 2 p.m., Rosencrants Gymnasium.

Grand Island Central Catholic graduation, 2 p.m., south gym, 1200 N. Ruby.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.