What's Going On: Children's band, string band among highlights

Addie Hayman acts out a scene as the Big Bad Wolf in “Channeling Grimm.”

The show includes a "Project Runway"-style competition called "Project Ballgown," a soap opera about a frog prince called "The Green and the Beautiful," a game show, a sitcom starring Rumpelstiltskin and a show patterned after "Law and Order." The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29.

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Sunday, Jan. 29

“Channeling Grimm,” presented by the Catherine Fosket Children’s Theater, 2 p.m. Sunday, the Liederkranz, 403 W. First St. Cast includes children in third through eighth grade. Tickets are $3 for children, $5 for adults, and free for children age 3 and younger, available the day of the show at the Liederkranz; also available at Ace Hardware. All proceeds go to the Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors; 308-382-9337.

Card and Collectible Show, featuring sports cards, Pokeman, magic cards, comic books, sports memorabilia, and more, hosted by The Vault Hobby Shop of Hastings and the Coin Guy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Ramada Midtown, 2503 S. Locust.

The McGovern String Band, 3 p.m., College Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Jan. 30

University of Nebraska at Kearney annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic concerts, 5:30 (band) and 7 p.m. (treble, festival and honor choirs), UNK Health and Sports Center. Performances feature more than 550 music students; the early concert will feature UNK Wind Ensemble; the 7 p.m. performance will include will showcase the UNK Choraleers. Tickets, which include admission to both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. at the Health and Sports Center.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

“My Life’s Walk,” presented by Albert Maxey of Lincoln, 7 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. Maxey is a former Lincoln police officer, Husker basketball player and artist; select pieces of his artwork will be on display in the Scott Studio Theater lobby beginning at 5 p.m., a reception is set for 5:30 p.m. in the theater. (Events, originally scheduled for Jan. 18, were postponed due to inclement weather.)

