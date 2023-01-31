What's Going On: Comprehensive plan meeting tonight

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Comprehensive Plan Update, 6 p.m., Bosselman Enterprise meeting room, 1607 S. Locust. The Grand Island comprehensive plan team will be on site to answer questions and discuss surveys and online participation.

“My Life’s Walk,” presented by Albert Maxey of Lincoln, 7 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. Maxey is a former Lincoln police officer, Husker basketball player and artist; select pieces of his artwork will be on display in the Scott Studio Theater lobby beginning at 5 p.m., a reception is set for 5:30 p.m. in the theater. (Events, originally scheduled for Jan. 18, were postponed due to inclement weather.)

Wednesday, Feb. 1

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Feb. 3

First Friday opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit features artwork from Missy Neeman and will remain on display through Feb. 28. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Grand Island Central Catholic soup supper, 4 to 8 p.m., school cafeteria, 1200 N. Ruby. Homemade chicken noodle and broccoli cheese soups and chili will be served with a cinnamon roll and a drink for $6. In addition, “to go” quarts of chicken noodle soup and chili will be available for $7 per quart or three quarts for $20. Proceeds will benefit the GICC Fine Arts Department; 308-384-2440.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Nebraska Muzzleloaders 56th annual Gun and Sport Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Show will feature more than 350 tales with dealers and exhibitors from across the country. Admission is $5; children 11 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

DeJa Vu, dance to the music of one of Nebraska’s best variety rock bands, 8 p.m. to midnight, the Platt Duetsche, 1315 W. Anna. No cover charge and open to non-members; 308-382-0586.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note location change). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Wood River Community Choir organizational meeting, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 11th and Dodd streets, Wood River. Choir will be performing an Easter cantata on Palm Sunday, April 2; Vince Boudreau, director, 308-583-2961 or mvboudreau@aol.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.