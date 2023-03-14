Ongoing

Hastings College Faculty Art Exhibit, through March 29, Jackson Dinsdale Art Gallery, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; no admission charge.

“Grand Island Art Club,” featuring works from members of the Grand Island Art Club, through March 31, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Grand Island Art Club exhibit, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Exhibit will remain on display in the library’s art alcove through March 31; library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org

Tuesday, March 14

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave. Masks required while in building; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, March 15

Crane Trust Speaker Series, featuring George Archibald, founder of the International Crane Foundation, 3 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). No admission charge; 308-382-1820 or www.cranetrust.org

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, March 16

“One Night in Memphis,” a tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley, 2 and 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets are $35, $39 and $44 (plus fees); box office: 308-698-8297 or merrymancenter.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day

Craft Fair, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Vendors with a variety of products; homemade enchiladas will be for sale. Food court will be open for lunch both days and for breakfast on Saturday; 308-382-5446.

“Happy Days: A New Musical,” presented by the Minden Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden (continues March 24-26). Tickets are $18; 308-832-0588 or mindenoperahouse.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Lenten Fish Fry, served by the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, vegetables and desserts; freewill offerings. Continues every Friday through March 24; 308-384-2523.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free. (dessert available for separate purchase). Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Continues every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free. Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Continues every Friday through March 31.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues every Friday through April 7.

Wolbach Community Center fish fry, 6 to 8 p.m., 320 Center Ave., Wolbach. Menu includes fish, potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts; $15 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger; proceeds will help fund a splash pad at the community swimming pool. Continues every Friday through April 7.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., 508 B St., Shelton. Menu includes beer-battered fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans and dinner rolls, plus desserts made by church ladies; $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free.

Knights of Columbus No. 2388 of Broken Bow fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Winters Memorial Library, 101 N. Dorr St., Anselmo. Menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, tea, water, and bread and butter; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and younger.

Loup City/Ravenna Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Josaphat’s Parish Hall, 709 N. Ninth St., Loup City. Meal includes hand-battered fried fish, cheesy potatoes, sauerkraut and dumplings, coleslaw, dinner roll and homemade desserts; $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and younger. Also scheduled for March 31.

Fish fry fundraiser, hosted by Osceola Fire and Rescue, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Polk County Fairgrounds, Osceola. Menu includes fish, potatoes, green beans and a roll. Cash bar. Proceeds will be used to purchase a new defibrillator.

Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson Lenten fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Theresa’s Community Hall, 201 Chesapeake St., Ericson. Menu includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream for dessert; $13 for adults with a discount for families.

Saturday, March 18

Annual Art Show, hosted by the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). No admission charge; 308-382-1820 or www.cranetrust.org.

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Vendors with a variety of products; homemade enchiladas will be for sale. Food court will be open for breakfast and lunch; 308-382-5446.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner, hosted by BPO Does No. 145, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage or roast beef and cabbage plus dessert; cost is $15. Reservations requested by Wednesday, March 15; 308-382-8014.

Artist reception, featuring Papillion glass artist Rhonda Bruggeman, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 W. Fifth St., Minden. Exhibit will remain on display through April 30; 308-832-0588 or info@mindenoperahouse.com

Sunday, March 19

Karnival Kapers, 52nd annual event to benefit Grand Island Central Catholic, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1200 N. Ruby. Event includes roast beef and chicken dinner, with hot dogs for the kids (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $10 for adults,$8 for seniors 60 and older and elementary students; children 4 and younger eat for free); games, baked good, cake walk, bingo, bounce house and more. Proceeds are used to assist the Fine Arts Guild, the Athletic Booster Club, the Student Scholarship program and the Student Council; 308-384-2440.

Souper Sunday, hosted by South Central Nebraska Right to life, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Old Community Service Building, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Menu includes homemade chicken noodle soup, chili and dessert; drive-thru or dine in. Freewill donations; if you wish to order more than four quarts of soup, please call at least two days in advance (suggested donation is $10 per quart); 402-469-6335.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.