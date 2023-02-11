Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, Feb. 4 through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Witnessing a Watershed,” featuring multimedia selections from the Platte Basin Timelapse project, through Feb. 23, Walker Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building, University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; free admissions.

Hastings College All-Student Art Exhibition, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Exhibit, featuring 45 works from 27 students, will remain on display through Feb. 23. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fonner Park live horse racing, Fonner Park. Post times: 3 p.m. Fridays through May 5; 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through May 6; www.fonnerpark.com.

Saturday, Feb. 11

“Deathtrap,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park (continues Feb. 17-19). Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger (includes tax and processing fee); box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased the box office. Group discounts available.

American Red Cross Chili Cook-off, presented by Active Family Chiropractic, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Sample chili from more than 20 area chefs and vote for your favorites; tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 4-12, children 3 and younger admitted free. Adults tickets available at the door or online at 2023-chili-cook-off-presented-by-active-family-chiropractic.eventbrite.com. Youth tickets available at the door; Jerad Knott, 308-398-1545

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, opening day, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit featuring more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries, will remain on display through April 2. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“The 1931 Hastings Bank Job and the Bloody Bandit Trail,” by Monty McCord, a Bygone Book Club program led by Tom Frazer, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Club is sponsored by the library and the Hall County Historical Society; 308-385-5333.

Pancake feed, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a drink; freewill offerings. Take-out available; 308-382-5446.

Soup and pie lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 4110 Cannon Road; $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children ages 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free. Event also includes soup for sale by the quart ($8), a bake sale and a basket raffle; www.giresurrection.com

Lasagna dinner, hosted by St. Mary’s Cathedral Ladies, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Menu includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drinks; freewill donations.

Soup supper, hosted by the Central Plains American Legion Rider, 5 to 8 p.m., St. Paul American Legion Club, 1222 Second St., St. Paul; freewill donations.

Open Mic Night, hosted by Alpha Psi Omega, the student theater honorary at Hastings College, 7 p.m., Scott Studio Theatre, HC camps. Event could include music, stand-up comedy, poetry readings and more. No admission charge, but donations appreciated.

Japanese Festival, 22nd annual event hosted by the Japanese Association at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room. Festival includes food, entertainment, a martial arts demonstration and other activities; free.

“Women and Girls in Science,” a “Stuhr-pendous Saturday” program presented by Kay Cynova, 10 a.m. to noon, Stuhr Museum. Part of a series of programs focusing on different aspects of the museum, running through April. Stuhr has partnered with seven area colleges and businesses to bring students a chance to explore different areas and aspects of science through hands-on activity stations. Included in regular admission, $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Sunday, Feb. 12

“A Dust-Begrimed and Dirty Looking Set of Men,” a Hall County Historical Society “Voices of the Past” program presented by Nathan Tye, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members; admission is $5 for non-members; Michelle Setlik, 308-380-4480.

Victorian Valentines, hosted by the UNK Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2304 Second Ave., Kearney. Designed for guests of all ages, the event includes an afternoon of romantic songs and poetry, followed by “high tea” featuring cakes, scones tea and more. No admission charge, but freewill donations will benefit the church’s elevator fund.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.