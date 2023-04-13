Ongoing

Hastings College senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through April 20, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Crossing the Line,” presented by the UNK World Affairs Conference 2022, through April 22, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 S. Second St. Exhibit features the work of six immigrant artists currently residing in the United States, prints from a group of students and professors from the Wroclaw Art Academy in Poland, and photographs created by the Mykolaiv Young Photographer’s Group from Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Thursday, April 13

“Patchwork of the Prairie,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Yvonne Hollenbeck, 7 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S Blaine St., Grand Island. Hosted by the Prairie Pioneer Quilters, Hollenbeck will present a trunk show of approximately 30 quilts made by members of the same family spanning 135 years. No admission charge.

First Christian Church rummage sale and lunch special, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2400 W. 14th, Grand Island. Cost for the lunch is $6 for chili dog, chips and water; $4 for hot dog, chips and water or bowl of chili only; $2 for hot dog only; and $1 for chips or a drink. Proceeds will be used for a church project; 308-382-6738

SkillsUSA, Nebraska Leadership and Skills Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Fonner Park. Students compete in more than 100 areas of career and technical education. Open to the public; no admission charge.

“Crime House,” open house, 9 a.m. to noon, Wortman Drive, Central Community College-Grand Island. “Crime House” is designed to provide real life scenarios in crime scene investigations and other law enforcement practices in a simulated environment.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” presented by Central Community College-Columbus, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Fine Arts Theater, CCC-Columbus campus. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, April 14

“Death by Chocolate,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park auditorium (continues April 21-23). Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children 12 and younger; box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org

Conestoga Marketplace groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, 10 a.m., east side of current mall building (former JC Penney parking lot; 308-382-9210 or gichamber.com.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, April 15

“Taste of Grand Island,” hosted by Grand Island Rotary, 5 to 8:30 p.m., Aurora Coop Pavilion at Fonner Park. Event includes food and beverage tastings and raffle prizes; proceeds benefit Youth Leadership Tomorrow and Rotary’s End Polio Now program. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door; available through Noon Rotary members, the Grand Island Tourism office, 201 W. Third St., and through Leadership Tomorrow, www.leadershiptomorrow.org/. Open to those age 21 and older only; Lindsey Jurgens, 308-675-2000

“Sheep King: The Story of Robert Taylor,” by Robert Perry, a Bygone Book Club program presented by Jim Dean, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Taylor was one of the wealthiest and most affluent sheep ranchers in America around the turn of the 20th century. The Bygone Book Club is a partnership between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society; 308-385-5333.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, April 16

Phillips Cemetery dinner, 63rd annual 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Phillips Hall, 501 Third St., Phillips. Menu includes roast beef, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pie and a beverage; $15 for adults and $7 for children 8 and younger. All proceeds benefit the local cemetery.

“The Medical Aspects of the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past Program presented by Dr. Richard Fruehling, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum street. As a Humanities Nebraska presentation, there is no admission charge; Annette Davis, 308-750-2202.

Toasted Ponies, traditional and contemporary bluegrass, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater, at 13800 W. Wood River Road. Part of the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council’s 2022-23 season, there is no admission charge, but freewill offerings are always welcomed; Vincent Boudreau, 308-583-2961.

Hastings College first senior art thesis exhibition lecture, 2 to 4 p.m., Wilson Center Auditorium, 814 N. Turner Ave. Reception follows at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.