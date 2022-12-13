What's Going On: Events in the Grand Island area

Ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, through Dec. 31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and displays, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave. Masks required while in building; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

“Holiday Celebration,” featuring the Grand Island Senior High symphony and chorus, 7 p.m., 2124 N. Lafayette Ave. Concert will include the wind ensemble, Camarata Orchestra, Chamber Singers, and the GIPS Children’s Choir, along with pre-concert music by the GISH Mariachi Band. Suggested donation is $5 per adults; proceeds will benefit the school’s music program; 308-385-5950.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Nebraska Brass, holiday concert, 7 p.m., Collage Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Holiday House Concert, featuring the Rev. Scott Taylor, who served First Christian Church from 2007 to 2015, 7 p.m., 2400 W. 14th St. He will be joined by longtime friends Doris Winkler and Paul Wold. No admission charge, freewill offerings appreciated.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 83 Plaza Blvd., Kearney. Tickets are $20; call the box office at 308-234-1529 or order online at https://kearneycommunitytheatre.com/

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Dec. 16

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Wreaths Across America ceremony, hosted by Grand Island Express and VFW Auxiliary 1347, 11 a.m., Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery, corner of Webb Road and Capital Avenue. After the ceremony, participants will place wreaths on the 1,400 graves.

“Breakfast with Santa,” 10 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Doors to the lobby and meeting rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. so families can enjoy a light breakfast and activities, before taking a free photo with Santa. Main library will open at 11; Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

Hastings Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., C3 Hotel and Convention Center, 2205 Osborne Drive East, Hastings.

“Miracle on 34th Street,” presented by the Crane River Theatre,” 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, through Thursday, Dec. 22, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets range from $25 to $35 for adults, and $15 to $25 for students; 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, holiday tours, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2010 University Drive, Kearney. Experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. both days; free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays. Exhibit remains on display through mid-January; museum closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1; 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Santa visits Railside, 1 to 3 p.m., Railroad Towne Antique Mall, 319 W. Third St.; 308-398-7022.

“Like the Down of a Thistle: A Readers’ Theatre Presentation of ‘A Night Before Christmas’ and Other Holiday Poems,” presented by the Prairie Arts Brothers (Rick Brown and Mark Foradori of Kearney), 2 p.m. Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; all ages program; free; 308-385-5333.

Elks Lodge soup supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 631 S. Locust. Menu includes chili, vegetable beef soup, zuppa tuscana, and pie for dessert. Freewill donations; take-out available, but bring your own container; 308-382-8014.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.