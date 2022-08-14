 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

What's Going On: Events in the Grand Island area

  • 0
Drool in the Pool

Bella, a 3-year-old German shorthair owned by Justin Atwood from Lebanon, Kan., tries to keep her training dummy away from another dog swimming in the wave pool area at Island Oasis during the Humane Society fundraiser Drool in the Pool in 2016.

 LAURI SHULTIS, THE INDEPENDENT

Sunday, Aug. 14

Drool in the Pool, to benefit the Central Nebraska Humane Society, 7:15 to 9 p.m., Island Oasis Water Park, 321 E. Fonner Park Road. Dogs must be current on vaccinations. Fee is $5 per dog in advance (includes admission for two humans, extra humans $1 each), $10 at the door (cash only, exact change); 308-385-5305

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Aug. 15

Grand Island Public Schools, first day of school for kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade; early dismissals: 2 p.m. (K, 9) and 2:15 p.m. (6); 308-385-5900.

Heartland Lutheran High School, first day of school, 2:45 p.m. dismissal.

People are also reading…

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Grand Island Public Schools, first day of school with all students, K-12; K-5 and 9-12 early dismissal (2 p.m.); 6-8 early dismissal (2:15 p.m.); 308-385-5900.

Grand Island Central Catholic, first day of school; regular dismissal: 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Grand Island Public Schools: No kindergarten; 1-5 and 9-12 early dismissal (2 p.m.) and 6-8 early dismissal (2:15 p.m.). First day of preschool; early dismissal (10:20 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.); 308-385-5900.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Grand Island Public Schools: Full day for all grades; normal dismissal times.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travis Barker is already back on stage against doctor’s orders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts