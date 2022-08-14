What's Going On: Events in the Grand Island area

Sunday, Aug. 14

Drool in the Pool, to benefit the Central Nebraska Humane Society, 7:15 to 9 p.m., Island Oasis Water Park, 321 E. Fonner Park Road. Dogs must be current on vaccinations. Fee is $5 per dog in advance (includes admission for two humans, extra humans $1 each), $10 at the door (cash only, exact change); 308-385-5305

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Aug. 15

Grand Island Public Schools, first day of school for kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade; early dismissals: 2 p.m. (K, 9) and 2:15 p.m. (6); 308-385-5900.

Heartland Lutheran High School, first day of school, 2:45 p.m. dismissal.

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Grand Island Public Schools, first day of school with all students, K-12; K-5 and 9-12 early dismissal (2 p.m.); 6-8 early dismissal (2:15 p.m.); 308-385-5900.

Grand Island Central Catholic, first day of school; regular dismissal: 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Grand Island Public Schools: No kindergarten; 1-5 and 9-12 early dismissal (2 p.m.) and 6-8 early dismissal (2:15 p.m.). First day of preschool; early dismissal (10:20 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.); 308-385-5900.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Grand Island Public Schools: Full day for all grades; normal dismissal times.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.