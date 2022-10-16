What's Going On: Events in the Grand Island area

Sunday, Oct. 16

Fall Festival, annual event hosted by Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jubilee Center, 518 W. State St. Event includes dinner (roast beef, chicken, potatoes, salads, rolls, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults, $6 for children, free for kids 2 and younger); kids games, raffle drawings, silent basket auction, quilt raffle and more. Information: 308-384-0532.

“A Grand Community: A Grand City,“ 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. A Hall County Historical Society program on the memorable people, places and events throughout Grand Island’s history; free.

Backtrack Vocals, a cappella, 3 p.m., Grand Island Senior High auditorium. Sponsored by the Grand Island Concert Association, admission at the door is $30; students 18 and younger admitted free. Season membership (includes five remaining concerts) is $65; Vince Boudreau, 308-379-7612, or giconcerts.org

Eucharistic Procession, sponsored by the pro-life office of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island, in observance of Respect Life Month, 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral. Procession will end in Pioneer Park.

“The Hallelujah Girls,” auditions for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s holiday show, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, College Park Auditorium (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3). Cast for this comedy includes two men and six women; be prepared to read a selection from the script (director’s choice). Production dates are Dec. 7-11; Jim Truell, director, 308-380-1001 or jtruell@truelllaw.com; or Jeannee Fossberg, 308-379-2015.

“Failure: A Love Story,” presented by the Hastings College Theater, 2 p.m., Scott Studio Theater, Hastings College. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and non-Hastings College students; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Oct. 17

Kiwanis Club pancake feed, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar; $6 for adults, $3 for children 12 and younger.

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.