What's Going On: Events in the Grand Island area

Thursday, Nov. 10

A Salute to Veterans, hosted by Chef Anthony and the Business Coalition for Veterans, 11:30 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St. Program will honor veterans, and include entertainment and a meal served by the center; reservations required (nominal charge); 308-385-5308

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day

Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast, 19th annual, 5:30 to 10:30 a.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave. Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy and homemade banana bread. Veterans eat for free; everyone else pays $6; take-out available. Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion; 308-381-1555

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Toast Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival, second annual, 1 to 9 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center; ages 21 and older only. Tickets are $65 and include unlimited tastings from all participating wineries; designated driver tickets are $25; www.toastwinefest.com

“Nebraska POW Camps,” by Melissa Amateis Marsh, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by Sue Clement, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

United Methodist Church annual soup lunch and bazaar day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 506 E. Kansas, Cairo. Menu includes chicken noodle, chili and vegetable beef soups, in addition to sandwiches and pie; carryout available; freewill offerings, Event also includes baked goods and “early attic treasures.” Hunters welcome.

American Legion Riders soup supper, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall in Dannebrog. Menu includes soups of all kinds; freewill donations will be accepted.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

Sunday, Nov. 13

“The 50th Anniversary of the Nebraska Natural Resource Districts,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program presented by Marcia Lee of the Central Platte NRD, 2 p.m. Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for non-members; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

"Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice," part of the Grand Island Music Series, 3 p.m., College Park. Season tickets for indoor concerts are $75, single performance tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or gims@artsincorporated.org

“Legacy of Nebraska,” featuring paintings by Todd Williams, artist reception, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Leo B. Stuhr Building, Stuhr Museum. Williams will sign copies of the book published in conjunction with the exhibit from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Exhibit remains on display through Jan. 22, 2023. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on major holidays. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; Karen Hurst at 308-385-5316 or marketing@stuhrmuseum.org.

A Tribute to Veterans, hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Event will also feature Tracey Hefner who will portray Elizabeth O. Gibson, a nurse from Merrick County who served with the Union Army during the Civil War; MCHM, 308-624-3367, or Bill Bolte, 308-390-3038.

Hastings Multicultural Festival, annual event dedicated to celebrating different cultures from around the world with entertainment, activities and food, 1 to 3 p.m., Kiewit Gymnasium, 715 E. Seventh St., Hastings. No admission charge.

Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival, 45th annual, 6 to 8 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Health and Sports Center, Event celebrates UNK’s international students while showcasing their cultures and cuisine; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Nov. 14

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, open house, 4 to 7 p.m., 715 W. Anna St.; welcome at 5:30 p.m. Check out the group’s news space, appetizers and drinks, drawings, and more; 308-384-3456.

Jerry Barlow, Celtic guitarist and storyteller, 6:30 p.m., Alice M. Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. Free; 402-694-2272.

UNK Chamber Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.