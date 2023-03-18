Ongoing

Hastings College Faculty Art Exhibit, through March 29, Jackson Dinsdale Art Gallery, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; no admission charge.

Grand Island Art Club exhibit, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Exhibit will remain on display in the library’s art alcove through March 31; library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger are admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Saturday, March 18

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Vendors with a variety of products; homemade enchiladas will be for sale. Food court will be open for lunch both days and for breakfast on Saturday; 308-382-5446.

“Happy Days: A New Musical,” presented by the Minden Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden (continues March 24-26). Tickets are $18; 308-832-0588 or mindenoperahouse.com.

Annual Art Show, hosted by the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). No admission charge; 308-382-1820 or www.cranetrust.org.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner, hosted by BPO Does No. 145, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage or roast beef and cabbage plus dessert; cost is $15. Reservations requested; 308-382-8014.

St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 403 S. Mill St., Dannebrog. Meal also includes vegetables, salads and desserts; $10 suggested donation.

Hastings Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Event features more than 350 tables, raffles, drawings and more; admission is $5 for adults. Jim Price, 402-462-0103 or huskersjp@yahoo.com.

Easter Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Event includes fun and games, treats, food and more; open to all; 308-384-5673.

Artist reception, featuring Papillion glass artist Rhonda Bruggeman, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 W. Fifth St., Minden. Exhibit will remain on display through April 30; 308-832-0588 or info@mindenoperahouse.com.

“Puddin’ and the Grumble,” an innovative musical by Becky Boesen and David von Kampen that shines a light on child hunger, 7:30 p.m., the Golden Husk, 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Appropriate for all ages, tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth and $55 for a family pass; donations of food items and supplies for the Ord Area Food Pantry are encouraged; Golden Husk, 308-730-8133; Ord Chamber of Commerce, 308-728-7875.

Sunday, March 19

Karnival Kapers, 52nd annual event to benefit Grand Island Central Catholic, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1200 N. Ruby. Event includes roast beef and chicken dinner, with hot dogs for the kids (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; $10 for adults; $8 for seniors 60 and older and elementary students; children 4 and younger eat for free); games, baked goods, cake walk, bingo, bounce house and more. Proceeds are used to assist the Fine Arts Guild, the Athletic Booster Club, the Student Scholarship program and the Student Council; 308-384-2440.

Souper Sunday, hosted by South Central Nebraska Right to Life, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Old Community Service Building, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Menu includes homemade chicken noodle soup, chili and dessert; drive-thru or dine in. Freewill donations; if you wish to order more than four quarts of soup, please call at least two days in advance (suggested donation is $10 per quart); 402-469-6335.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1 p.m.; open to the public; 308-381-1555.