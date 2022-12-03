What's Going On: Events throughout the Grand Island area

Ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, through Dec. 31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and display, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas in the Country Boutique, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 4425 N. Engleman Road (continues Dec. 9-11). Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

“An Old-Fashioned Christmas,” Saturday, Fullerton. Event includes home tour (5 to 9 p.m. Friday), bake and craft sales, children’s activities, special meals, visit from Santa and more; 308-536-2902 or the Fullerton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s “signature holiday event,” 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Stuhr Museum (continues Dec. 9-10). Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger; 308 385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Santa visits Railside, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tattered Book, 110 W. Third St.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” presented by the Grand Island City Singers, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison. Tickets are $8 for adults and youth age 12 and older and $4 for children age 5 to 11.

“Old-Fashioned Christmas,” 3 to 7 p.m., Palmer. Event features Christmas parade (6:30 p.m.), vendor and craft fair, entertainment, kids activities and more; Palmer Community Club page on Facebook.

Christmas Festival, Civic Center, St. Paul. A fun day filled with activities for everyone from Santa, craft/vendor show, soup luncheon, inflatables for the kids, Christmas Around the Town and ending with a Christmas Light Parade (7 p.m.); information/schedule: Carolyn Scarborough at 308-754-5558.

“The Promise,” presented by Encore Performing Arts, a dance school in Kearney, 3 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets are $7; purchase online by following the links on the Encore Performing Arts page on Facebook.

First Christian Church craft fair and vendor show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,, 2400 W. 14th St. Event also includes a sloppy joe lunch ($5) and a quilt raffle; 308-382-6738

Craft and vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wood River High School, 13800 W. Wood River Road, Wood River.

Bader Park nature hike, hosted by the Prairie Plains Resource Institute, 9 to 11 a.m., Bader Park, south of Chapman; free; 402-694-5535.

“Mistletoe for Mutts,” a fundraiser to benefit Good Life Rescue, 6 to 11 p.m., Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust. In addition to an ugly sweater contest, the event will include raffle and silent auction items, white elephant gift exchange (bring a gift, $10 to $15, if you want to participate), photo booth, games and more. Tickets are $15 per person and includes a taco/nacho bar and a drink ticket; 402-631-8888 or www.thegoodliferescue.com.

Hamilton County Ag Society Craft, Toy and Gun Show, third annual, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Farr Building, fairgrounds, Aurora. Santa will be on hand to visit with the kids; food vendors on site both days. Admission: $5; free for children 12 and younger.

Christmas Tree Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., Kearney; continues daily through Dec. 11; vote for your favorite trees, bid on silent auctions to benefit the museum and the Buffalo County Historical Society; 308-234-3041.

“Tuba Christmas,” featuring Christmas carols for baritones, euphoniums and tubas, noon, UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall, Kearney. Free; Robert Benton at 308-865-8352 or bentonrw@unk.edu.

New Music Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

“Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember,” featuring tribute artist Joseph Hall, 7 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 W. Fifth St., Minden. Tickets are $25 and $35; 308-832-0588 or mindenoperahouse.com

Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Genoa Chamber of Commerce, 5 to 8 p.m., Genoa. Tickets are $10; available at local businesses.

Holiday Home Tour, sponsored by the Adams County YWCA, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hastings. Tour will feature four homes; tickets are $20; 402-462-8821.

Holiday Home Tour, sponsored by the HelpClinic of Kearney, Kearney. Tour will feature six homes; tickets are $25; 308-224-2392.

Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Elba Community Center, 518 12th St., Elba. Event also includes homemade soup, bake sale and door prizes; Missy Spilinek, 308-750-5847.

Old Fashioned Christmas, Community Center, 112 S. B St., North Loup. Event also includes a soup lunch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), tree lighting and more.

Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, seventh annual, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rockville Gym, 540 N. Ley St., Rockville. Event includes raffles, dessert table, visit from Santa, and more.

Chamber Christmas Cheer, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center, 803 O St., Loup City. Event includes pancake feed, pictures with Santa, prize drawings and more; 308-745-0430.

Christmas in the Village, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 145 N. Hastings, 324 W. Owens and 230 N. Hawthorne, Arcadia. Event includes 25 vendors at three locations, lunch, holiday photo ops and more; 308-202-0225.

Village Christmas Crafters, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ansley Community Building, Ansley. Live Christmas music, visit from Santa and more.

Annual Christmas Extravaganza, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Taylor Event Center, 307 Murray St., and Community Center, 405 Fourth St., Taylor Event includes an ugly sweater contest, prizes and more; 308-750-4498.

Sargent’s Holiday Stroll, 10 am. to 3 p.m., Palladium, 105 N. Second St., Sargent; 308-215-0750.

Christmas Extravaganza, 9 p.m. to 3 p.m., Dunning Community Hall, Jewett Avenue, Dunning. Event includes horse-drawn hayrides (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), photos with Santa, lunch and more; 308-880-1379.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Merrick County Fairgrounds, 1780 Fairgrounds Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Habitat for Humanity Cookie Walk and Craft Fair, 1 to 3:30 p.m., St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison. Hundreds of volunteers bake thousands of cookies available for sale; cookies will be preboxed by volunteers; pre-orders recommended; 308-385-5510 or www.gihabitat.org

Merrick County Historical Museum annual Christmas Tea, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Central City Elementary School cafeteria. Event will include entertainment, refreshments and more; 308-624-3367.

Christmas Under Wraps, “free family fun,“ 2 to 5 p.m., Merrick County Courthouse, Central City. Event includes a holiday talent show, fruitcake-eating and present-wrapping contests, reindeer games (Christmas carnival for the whole family), craft and vendor fair in the Solt-Wagner Community Room, food and drink vendors and of course, a visit from Santa.

Hastings College Christmas Extravaganza, 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Extravaganza features the Hastings College Handbells, Choir, Choral Union, Band and a Vocal Jazz group; free,

Bell Choir concert, 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Performance will feature the First Lutheran Chancel Bells, Presbyterian Gloria Die Bells, First United Methodist Acclamation Bells, and featured solos and duets. No admission charge, but freewill donations are appreciated.

Christmas Tour of Homes, sponsored by Burwell PEO Chapter CJ , 2 to 5 p.m., Burwell. Tour will featured four homes and Burwell Floral and Bridal Loft. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Burwell Floral or from Marcia Vodehnal, 308-730-2192. Snow day is Dec. 11

“Sounds of the Season,” presented by the Central Community College-Columbus music department, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, CCC-Columbus.

Parents should be advised the concert isn’t recommended for children under the age of 5. Admission is free, but freewill donations are welcome; 402-562-1270.

“Light of the World” Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Kearney County Courthouse square, Minden (pageant also presented Sunday Dec. 11); www.mindenne.org.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.