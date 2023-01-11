What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar of events

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

Wednesday, Jan. 11

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Jan. 13

Thunder on the Prairie, draft horse show, 6 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Five Points Bank Arena/Tom Dinsdale Cattle Barn, Fonner Park. General admission tickets are $12; www.heartlandeventscenter.com

“The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent!” featuring Grand Ole Opry members Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney; Tickets range from $35 to $44; 308-698-8297 or merrymancenter.org

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

“Nebraska Sweet Beets,” a Bygone Book Club program presented by Stephanie Crosby, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333. “From neglected beet dumps and abandoned rail spurs to silos ready for future harvests, explore Sugar Valley’s heritage,” by author Lawrence Gibbs of Gering.

Live Healthy,” health fair sponsored the Memorial Community Health, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Farr Building, Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Aurora; 402-694-3171.

Optimist Club pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Farr Building, Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Aurora.

Craft and vendor show, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farr Building, Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Aurora.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Tri-City Winter Bridal Expo, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Doniphan Area Event Center. Admission is $3; 970-381-4416, 308-390-2535 or rosesforyoubridalshows@gmail.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.