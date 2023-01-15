What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar of events

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Hargis House, open house, 2 to 4 p.m., 1108 W. Second St. Owned by a nonprofit, members are working to restore and save the residence so it can be shown and used for the community; 308-850-1480.

Thunder on the Prairie, draft horse show, 1 p.m., Five Points Bank Arena/Tom Dinsdale Cattle Barn, Fonner Park. General admission tickets are $12; www.heartlandeventscenter.com

Tri-City Winter Bridal Expo, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Doniphan Area Event Center. Admission is $3; 970-381-4416, 308-390-2535 or rosesforyoubridalshows@gmail.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Jan. 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.