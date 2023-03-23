Ongoing

Hastings College Faculty Art Exhibit, through March 29, Jackson Dinsdale Art Gallery, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; no admission charge.

Grand Island Art Club exhibit, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Exhibit will remain on display in the library’s art alcove through March 31; library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Jeanne Simons, 308-385-5333, ext. 118, or jeannes@gilibrary.org.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger are admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Friday, March 24

“Sister Act,” musical presented by Grand Island Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, 1200 N. Ruby. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students grades K-12, and are available at Ace Hardware, Central Catholic school office and the performance door; Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, producer, 308-379-2015, or the school, 308-384-2440.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Hastings College Faculty Art Exhibit artists reception, 6 p.m., Jackson Dinsdale Art Gallery, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings. Exhibit remains on display through March 29; gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; no admission charge.

Lenten Fish Fry, served by the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, vegetables and desserts; freewill offerings. Continues every Friday through March 24; 308-384-2523.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free. (dessert available for separate purchase). Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Continues every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free. Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Continues every Friday through March 31.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues every Friday through April 7.

Wolbach Community Center fish fry, 6 to 8 p.m., 320 Center Ave., Wolbach. Menu includes fish, potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts; $15 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger; proceeds will help fund a splash pad at the community swimming pool. Continues every Friday through April 7.

Howard County Catholics, representing the communities of St. Paul, Elba and Farewell, Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Life Center, 713 Elm St., St. Paul. Menu includes baked and fried fish, potatoes, green beans, salad, dinner roll, dessert and drinks; $12 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger.

St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., 1420 Ninth St., Aurora. Menu includes pollock fish, french fries and drinks; the Alter Society will provide desserts; $10 for adults, $6 for kids and $30 for family.

Knights of Columbus No. 2388 of Broken Bow fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sargent Community Center, 314 W. Main St., Sargent. Menu includes fried fish, fried shrimp, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts, coffee, tea, water, and bread and butter; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12; free for 5 and younger.

Knights of Columbus for Spalding and Ericson Lenten fish fry, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Theresa’s Community Hall, 201 Chesapeake St., Ericson. Menu includes deep fat-fried pollock, coleslaw, salad, drinks and ice cream for dessert; $13 for adults with a discount for families.

Saturday, March 25

“Science of Raptors,” presented by Deb Miller with the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Program includes viewing live raptors which include a screech owl, American kestrel and a Swanson’s hawk. This program promotes the identification of raptors, their natural habitat and habits associated with their surroundings. Part of Crane Trust’s Speaker Series, there is no admission charge; 308-382-1820 or www.cranetrust.org

Cars and Coffee, second annual car show hosted by the Royal Coachmen Car Club, 8 a.m. to noon, Coachmen Corner, 824 Seventh St., St. Paul. Freewill donations; 308-226-2216.

Collectible Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Event includes Hot Wheels, die-cast, farm toys, comics, action figures dolls, Star Wars and more. Food available on site. Admission is $3; children 11 and younger admitted free; Vicki or John, 402-463-1669; or Doug, 402-318-4316.

Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival, 9 a.m., Fuhr Hall, 927 N. Ash Ave., Hastings College. Featuring guest clinician Wan-Chin Chang and Hastings College piano professor Jonathan Sokasits, the festival will include a duet recital at 10 a.m. and solo recitals at 1 p.m. Open to the public; no admission charge.

Sunday, March 26

Grand Island Elks soup and pie supper, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Menu includes two kinds of chili, potato and chicken noodle soups and pie. Takeout available; bring your own container; freewill donations.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.