What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar of events

Ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, through Dec. 31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and displays, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Free Christmas Eve lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 204 S. Cedar. The menu will feature turkey with all the trimmings. Grand Island Knights of Columbus councils 1159, 9562, 10387 and 11363, and Doniphan council 11924 have hosted this holiday meal for more than 30 years.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day

St. Pauls Lutheran Church 25th annual Community Christmas Day dinner, noon to 2 p.m. church fellowship hall, 1515 S. Harrison. Nondenominational event is open to everyone and will feature a holiday dinner with turkey and all the trimmings. Event also includes Christmas carolers and a visit from Santa; freewill donations; 308-382-2973.

Monday, Dec. 26

Federal holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Grand Island Public Library winter break programs, 1124 W. Second St. Schedule includes: Makerspace calendar puzzles, for tweens a teens age 10-18, 2 p.m. (registration required), and family movie night, 6 p.m. Tuesday; raptor program presented by guest educators from Fontenelle Forest, 11 a.m., and teen paint-along with Jill Canfield of Arts and Drafts, 2 p.m. (registration required), Wednesday; snow scene craft for kids 6-10, 10 a.m., and teen movie and hot chocolate bar, 2 p.m. Thursday; and Noon New Year’s Eve Party, 11 a.m. Friday. Call the library for movie titles; 308-385-5333 or gilibrary.org.