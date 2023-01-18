What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar of events

Check TheIndependent.com and with organizers, some events may later be canceled because of inclement weather.

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” reception, 6 to 7 p.m., Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney and will remain on display through Feb. 2. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Jan. 19

“My Life’s Walk,” presented by Albert Maxey of Lincoln, 7 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. Maxey is a former Lincoln police officer, Husker basketball player and artist; select pieces of his artwork will be on display in the Scott Studio Theater lobby beginning at 5 p.m., a reception is set for 5:30 p.m. in the theater.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Jan. 20

Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Admission is $5; children 11 and younger admitted free; www.buildcnhba.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Grand Island Coin Club, 64th annual coin show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Boarders Inn, 3333 Ramada Road. The show will feature more than 20 dealers from five states. No admission charge; Max Mader, 308-380-4399.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.