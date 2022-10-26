What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, 7 to 8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Fifth and Elm streets. Party for children and families includes games, treats, a photo booth, costumed characters and lots of fun decorations. Bring a treat bag; 308-382-1952

Grand Island Comprehensive Plan updates, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Walnut Middle School, 1600 N. Custer Ave.; and 6 p.m. Thursday, Westridge Middle School, 4111 W. 13th St. Each event will offer a brief presentation and opportunities to mark up maps and comment on growth in the community.

“Title IX Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: A Walk in Her Shoes,” a panel discussion, 3 p.m., UNK’s Copeland Hall, Room 142, Kearney; free.

Kearney Area Percussion Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Project Connect, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo at Fonner Park, 700 E. Stolley Park Road. A one-day event that provides free service such as medical, dental, housing, legal, veterans services, haircuts, vision care, foot care, health screenings, and more for those experiencing or nearly experiencing homelessness. Free transportation available at Salvation Army and Centennial Towers. Masks require; lunch will be in to-go boxes. Information: Jennifer Figueroa at jfigueroa@hopeharborgi.org or www.projectconnectgi.org.

Big Idea Grand Island, inaugural event sponsored by Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center and the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., 6:30 p.m., Kinkaider Brewing Co., Railside. Two-minute business pitches will be presented to a judges’ panel and a live audience; prizes awarded; Sarah Bennett, 308-398-7520 or sarabennett@cccneb.edu; Mary Berlie, 308-381-7500 or mberlie@grandisland.org

GO GI Transit Plan focus group meetings, 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Grand Island City Hall, community meeting room, 100 E. First St.; www.crane-transit.com/i-want-to/gogi

Scare the Square, 5 to 7 p.m., downtown Aurora. Event includes inflatables, pet costume contest (5:30 p.m.), entertainment from the Tempo Performing Arts dance team (6 p.m.); treats and goodies and more.

“An Evening with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives,” 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets range from $39 to $50; box office: 308-698-8297 or https://merrymancenter.org/tickets/

UNK Low Brass Studio Recital. 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Oct. 28

UNK faculty recital, featuring Robert Benton, euphonium, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Gun show, sponsored by the Grand Island Rifle Association, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Admission is $5; John Tasich, 308-384-1195 or jt10tasich@gmail.com; www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com or www.girifleclub.com

UNK Homecoming Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Kearney.

Tales on the Trail, 1 to 4 p.m., Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings. Come in costume and enjoy stories told by whimsical characters along the woodland trail. Activities, games and stories best for kids ages 3-12 with their grownups. $10 per family suggested donation. Information/schedule: www.prairieloft.org or the Prairie Loft page on Facebook.

Owl Prowl, annual event hosted by Rowe Sanctuary, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Iain Nicolson Audubon Center. 44450 Elm Island Road, Gibbon; $5 per person. Beka Yates, 308-468-5282; rowe.audubon.org/