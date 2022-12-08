What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar

Thursday, Dec. 8

“The Hallelujah Girls,” a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wootenhil, presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park. Those attending are asked to wear their favorite festive holiday outfits (any holiday you choose) to help set the holiday mood and you might win a prize Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger; box office: 308-382-2586 or online at githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office.

“Big and Brave,” Hastings College Alpha Psi Omega theater honorary production for youth, by HC student Morgan O’Neill, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Scott Studio Theater, 806 N. Turner Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $5; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 83 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Dec. 15-18). Tickets are $20; call the box office at 308-234-1529 or order online at https://kearneycommunitytheatre.com/

UNK choir concert, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Christmas Tree Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 11, Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., Kearney. Vote for your favorite trees, bid on silent auctions to benefit the museum and the Buffalo County Historical Society; 308-234-3041.

The Kensington Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 233 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Prize drawings, food, music and more; free gift wrapping; Krista, 402- 461-3149 or kfinley@kensington-evergreen.com

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Dec. 9 “A Christmas Carol,” an annual production featuring GIPS students and members of the community, 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Grand Island Senior High Little Theatre; free, but donations appreciated to help students in need; 308-385-5950.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” presented by Grand Island Senior High (with a little help from friends), 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, 2124 N. Lafayette (use the east entrance). Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students; GISH students admitted free with ID; 308-385-5950.

“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s “signature holiday event, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Stuhr Museum. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger; 308 385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Christmas in the Country Boutique, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 4425 N. Engleman Road. Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

Festival of Lessons and Carols, 15th season, 6:30 p.m., Nebraska Christian Schools gymnasium, 1847 Inskip Ave., Central City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; free. 308-946-3836.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Christmas Bazaar, 10th annual 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,, Adams County Fairgrounds, Hastings; 402-462-3247

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church abelskiver breakfast, with special hostess Harriett Nielmsen, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., church fellowship hall, Dannebrog. In addition to the traditional Danish abelskivers, the menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, applesauce, orange juice and coffee; freewill donations.

Santa visits Railside, 1 to 3 p.m., Big Red Treats, 223 W. Third; 308-398-7022.

“Merry Grinchmas!” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska, 3000 Osborne Drive East, Suite 400, Hastings. Event includes games, crafts and photos with the Grinch; 402-463-3300.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Maltman Memorial Public Library, Wood River. Rumor has it Santa will be bringing some special guests — his reindeer! 308-583-2349.

Santa’s Christmas Memories, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center, Giltner. Event includes a vendor fair, visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and a Lions Club pancake feed, (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

Nebraskats in concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, holiday tours, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2010 University Drive, Kearney. Experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. both days; free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays. Exhibit remains on display through mid-January; museum closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1; 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

Julie Baker Jazz Ensemble Christmas Show, 7 p.m., the Golden Husk, 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students; available at the Golden Husk, 308-730-8133; the Ord Chamber of Commerce, 308-728-7875; or online at ShopOrd.com

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, 9:30 a.m., Tom Dinsdale Cattle Barn, Fonner Park; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter from South Locust Street. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952. (Note location change for December only.)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Hastings Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, featuring Shannon Salyards-Burton, 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults, available online or at the door. All students admitted free of charge; 402-469-9396 or www.hastingssymphony.com

“Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” presented by the Wood River Area Community Choir, 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church. 408 W. 11th St, Wood River; includes a blend of traditional Christmas carols, four selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” including the “Hallelujah Chorus,” and other classics; no admission charge, but freewill donations are always appreciated to help fund future concerts.

St. Leo’s Craft and Vendors Fair and Soup Lunch, 10th annual, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2410 S. Blaine St.; 308-382-4753.

Christmas in the Country Boutique, noon to 4 p.m., 4425 N. Engleman Road. Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

2022 Christmas City Tour of Homes, hosted by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office, 325 N. Colorado Ave., and Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth.

“Light of the World” Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Kearney County Courthouse square, Minden; www.mindenne.org.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.