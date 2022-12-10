What's Going On: Grand Island area calendar

ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, through Dec. 31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and displays, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Saturday, Dec. 10

“The Hallelujah Girls,” a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wootenhil, presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday (matinee added after Thursday’s show was canceled), and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park. Those attending are asked to wear their favorite festive holiday outfits (any holiday you choose) to help set the holiday mood and you might win a prize Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for students 12 and younger; box office: 308-382-2586 or online at githeatre.org. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office.

“Big and Brave,” Hastings College Alpha Psi Omega theater honorary production for youth, by HC student Morgan O’Neill, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Scott Studio Theater, 806 N. Turner Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $5; reserve by emailing tickets@hastings.edu.

“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” presented by the Kearney Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 83 Plaza Blvd., Kearney (continues Dec. 15-18). Tickets are $20; call the box office at 308-234-1529 or order online at https://kearneycommunitytheatre.com/

Christmas Tree Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 11, Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., Kearney. Vote for your favorite trees, bid on silent auctions to benefit the museum and the Buffalo County Historical Society; 308-234-3041.

“A Christmas Carol,” an annual production featuring GIPS students and members of the community, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Grand Island Senior High Little Theatre; free, but donations appreciated to help students in need; 308-385-5950.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” presented by Grand Island Senior High (with a little help from friends), 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, 2124 N. Lafayette (use the east entrance). Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students; GISH students admitted free with ID; 308-385-5950.

“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s “signature holiday event, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Stuhr Museum. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger; 308 385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Christmas in the Country Boutique, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 4425 N. Engleman Road. Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village). Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

St. Leo’s Craft and Vendors Fair and Soup Supper, 10th annual, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, 2410 S. Blaine St. Event includes a variety of unique home craft and popular home-based vendors for your holiday shopping. The youth will have homemade soup available, including chicken noodle, chili and their popular taco soup. Fresh baked cinnamon rolls are included. All freewill donations benefit the youth mission trip and retreats; 308-382-4753.

Christmas Bazaar, 10th annual 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,, Adams County Fairgrounds, Hastings; 402-462-3247

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church abelskiver breakfast, with special hostess Harriett Nielsen, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., church fellowship hall, Dannebrog. In addition to the traditional Danish abelskivers, the menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, applesauce, orange juice and coffee; freewill donations.

Santa visits Railside, 1 to 3 p.m., Big Red Treats, 223 W. Third; 308-398-7022.

“Merry Grinchmas!” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska, 3000 Osborne Drive East, Suite 400, Hastings. Event includes games, crafts and photos with the Grinch; 402-463-3300.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Maltman Memorial Public Library, Wood River. Rumor has it Santa will be bringing some special guests — his reindeer! 308-583-2349.

Santa’s Christmas Memories, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center, Giltner. Event includes a vendor fair, visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and a Lions Club pancake feed, (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

Nebraskats in concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, holiday tours, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2010 University Drive, Kearney. Experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. both days; free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays. Exhibit remains on display through mid-January; museum closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1; 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

Julie Baker Jazz Ensemble Christmas Show, 7 p.m., the Golden Husk, 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students; available at the Golden Husk, 308-730-8133; the Ord Chamber of Commerce, 308-728-7875; or online at ShopOrd.com

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church, 9:30 a.m., Tom Dinsdale Cattle Barn, Fonner Park; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter from South Locust Street. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952. (Note location change for December only.)

Sunday, Dec. 11

Hastings Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, featuring Shannon Salyards-Burton, 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Tickets are $20 for adults, available online or at the door. All students admitted free of charge; 402-469-9396 or www.hastingssymphony.com

“Gloria in Excelsis Deo,” presented by the Wood River Area Community Choir, 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church. 408 W. 11th St, Wood River; includes a blend of traditional Christmas carols, four selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” including the “Hallelujah Chorus,” and other classics; no admission charge, but freewill donations are always appreciated to help fund future concerts.

“Stocking Stuffer,” 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 4130 Cannon Road. Event features soup to go, bake sale items and Rada cutlery. Vendors will also be present selling a variety of items. Proceeds will be used to assemble fruit baskets to spread holiday cheer.

2022 Christmas City Tour of Homes, hosted by the Minden Chamber of Commerce, 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office, 325 N. Colorado Ave., and Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth.

“Light of the World” Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Kearney County Courthouse square, Minden; www.mindenne.org.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.