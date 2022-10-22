 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

What's Going On: Grand Island area events and happenings

  • 0
102222-gii-jurassic-quest-jrs-p4

This Herrerasaurus is just one of the many dinosaurs you can see while visiting Jurassic Quest inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena at Fonner Park.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

Saturday, Oct. 22

Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for Books! 6 to 9 p.m., Heartland Events Center. Event includes unlimited bacon-inspired appetizers, local craft brews and wines; auction and entertainment from Blackberry Winter, to support the Imagination Library Program. Tickets are $30; Heartland United Way, 308-382-2675.

Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road. Event will feature “a host of trunks full of creativity and candy! Come for some free food, activities and a safe place to be for your kids.”

Jurassic Quest, through Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Fonner Park. Timed entry tickets (starting at $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors) are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; www.jurassicquest.com.

People are also reading…

Annual chicken noodle dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Menu includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert; $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free. Takeout meals available; 308-382-5446.

Offutt Brass, the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band brass ensemble, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Aurora; free.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Music, the Spice of Life,” barbershop style a cappella harmony presented by Nebraska Pride Sweet Adelines, 7:30 p.m. Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Guest performers include the UNK Nebraskats from UNK; freewill donations.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Children’s Train Program, 2 p.m., Burlington Station. Hosted by the Grand Island Public Library, the Hall County Historical Society and the Tri-City Model Railroad Association, this event is for children to see model railroads, make crafts and enjoy stories. Free; registration recommended; 308-385-5333

Offutt Brass, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Concert Series, there is no admission charge; Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.

Concordia University, Handbell Choir, 2 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center — Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City. Performance will also feature handbell choirs from Fairview Methodist and Presbyterian churches. Part of the 2022-23 season of the Merrick Arts Council, admission is $15 for adults and $8 for students; Central City Chamber of Commerce, 308-946-3897.

Trunk or Treat, fifth annual, 5 to 6 p.m., Grand Island Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rebel Wilson breaks silence on being forced to reveal same-sex relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts