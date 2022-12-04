What's Going On: Grand Island area events calendar

Ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, through Dec. 31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan, 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday decor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and display, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Habitat for Humanity Cookie Walk and Craft Fair, 1 to 3:30 p.m., St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison. Hundreds of volunteers bake thousands of cookies available for sale; cookies will be preboxed by volunteers; pre-orders recommended; 308-385-5510 or www.gihabitat.org

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” presented by the Grand Island City Singers, 2 p.m., St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison. Tickets are $8 for adults and youth age 12 and older and $4 for children age 5 to 11.

“Christmas Past and Present,” Stuhr’s “signature holiday event,” noon to 5 p.m., Stuhr Museum (continues Dec. 9-10). Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $12 for youth ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger; 308 385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Christmas in the Country Boutique, noon to 4 p.m., 4425 N. Engleman Road (continues Dec. 9-11). Event features all handmade items; Sandy Leiser, 308-379-8344.

Hamilton County Ag Society Craft, Toy and Gun Show, third annual, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Farr Building, fairgrounds, Aurora. Santa will be on hand to visit with the kids; food vendors on site both days. Admission: $5; free for children 12 and younger.

Merrick County Historical Museum annual Christmas Tea, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Central City Elementary School cafeteria. Event will include entertainment, refreshments and more; 308-624-3367.

Christmas Under Wraps, “free family fun,” 2 to 5 p.m., Merrick County Courthouse, Central City. Event includes a holiday talent show, fruitcake-eating and present-wrapping contests, reindeer games (Christmas carnival for the whole family), craft and vendor fair in the Solt-Wagner Community Room, food and drink vendors and of course, a visit from Santa.

Hastings College Christmas Extravaganza, 3 p.m., Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Extravaganza features the Hastings College Handbells, Choir, Choral Union, Band and a Vocal Jazz group; free,

Bell Choir concert, 7 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Performance will feature the First Lutheran Chancel Bells, Presbyterian Gloria Die Bells, First United Methodist Acclamation Bells, and featured solos and duets. No admission charge, but freewill donations are appreciated.

Christmas Tour of Homes, sponsored by Burwell PEO Chapter CJ , 2 to 5 p.m., Burwell. Tour will featured four homes and Burwell Floral and Bridal Loft. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Burwell Floral or from Marcia Vodehnal, 308-730-2192. Snow day is Dec. 11

“Sounds of the Season,” presented by the Central Community College-Columbus music department, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, CCC-Columbus. Parents should be advised the concert isn’t recommended for children under the age of 5. Admission is free, but freewill donations are welcome; 402-562-1270.

Christmas Tree Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 11, Trails and Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., Kearney. Vote for your favorite trees, bid on silent auctions to benefit the museum and the Buffalo County Historical Society; 308-234-3041.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre, 2:30 p.m., 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues Dec. 9-11. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students; 402-463-1500 or www.hctheatre.org.

“Light of the World” Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Kearney County Courthouse square, Minden (pageant also presented Sunday Dec. 11); www.mindenne.org.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.