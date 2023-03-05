Ongoing

“Grand Island Art Club,” featuring works from members of the Grand Island Art Club, March 6-31, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MOnday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Sunday, March 5

Triple Crown Vendor Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heartland Event Center; Carmen Reinsch, iloveshows@outlook.com

Iron Horse Bike Show, 18th annual, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heartland Events Center; hosted by the Tri-Cities Harley Owners Group; no admission charge; 402-631-7818.

Marquette Volunteer Fire and Rescue annual soup luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marquette Community Hall/Fire Hall. Freewill donations will be used for new fire training equipment.

“La Traviata,” presented by UNL Opera, 3 p.m., Golden Husk, 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for youth and $45 for families; available at the Golden Husk, Ord Chamber of Commerce or ShopOrd.com; 308-730-8133.

Spring piano concert, featuring Wood River High School junior Joshya Luehr, 2:30 p.m., high school Performing Arts Theater. Presented by the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series; free.

UNK Choir Concert, 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Fine Arts Recital Hall; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, March 6

Grand Island Public Library spring break programs, 1124 W. First St. Schedule includes: Construction challenge, for kids 5-11, 10:30 a.m. Monday; teen “cupcake wars,” for teens 12-18, 2 p.m. Monday; family tabletop game time, 10 a.m. Tuesday; story time with Eddie the Comfort Dog, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; teen cosplay workshop, 2 p.m. Thursday; and “Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Linda Garcia-Perez, 2 p.m. Friday; Laura Fentress or Erica Rogers, 308-385-5333, or visit gilibrary.org.

Tuesday, March 7

“Traveling the Americas,” presented by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall. A pre-concert talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building, Room 243. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for UNK faculty and staff, $5 for youths ages 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger and UNK students with a valid ID. Box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Wednesday, March 8

“Make My Mark Upon the Plains: Historical Marker Equity in Nebraska,” presented by Autumn Langemeier, noon Wednesday, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney. Free; Nathan Tye, UNK assistant history professor, 308-865-8860 or tyen@unk.edu

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, March 9

Central Catholic Elementary School groundbreaking ceremony, 10 a.m., 1200 N. Ruby.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.