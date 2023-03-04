Ongoing

“Sisters,” featuring paintings by Dorothy Lambert-Uhrmacher and photographs from Donna Lambert, through March 3, Grand Island Public Library Art Alcove, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Wings Over the Platte,” 35th annual exhibit and sale, through April 2, Stuhr Museum. Exhibit features the works of more than 40 area artists that illustrate the wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors age 60 and older, and $13 for youth age 6 to 12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MOnday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Friday, March 3

“embodied,” presented by the University Theatre at Kearney and the UNK Dance Program, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK campus, Kearney. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 18 and younger, $5 per person for groups of 10 or more and free for UNK students with a valid ID; box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Saturday, March 4

“Wetlands of Nebraska: An Outreach and Education Project,” presented by Ethan Freese and Michael Forsberg, 2 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). No admission charge; 308-382-1820 or www.cranetrust.org

Triple Crown Vendor Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Heartland Event Center; Carmen Reinsch, iloveshows@outlook.com

Iron Horse Bike Show, 18th annual, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Heartland Events Center; hosted by the Tri-Cities Harley Owners Group; no admission charge; 402-631-7818.

Mountain Oyster Feed, 28th annual, hosted by Sons of the American Legion #$53, 5 to 8 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Menu includes mountain oysters, ham, baked beans, cole slaw; $25 for adults, $10 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free. Karaoke will follow.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, March 5

Marquette Volunteer Fire and Rescue annual soup luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marquette Community Hall/Fire Hall. Freewill donations will be used for new fire training equipment.

“La Traviata,” presented by UNL Opera, 3 p.m., Golden Husk, 129 S. 16th St., Ord. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for youth and $45 for families; available at the Golden Husk, Ord Chamber of Commerce or ShopOrd.com; 308-730-8133.

Spring piano concert, featuring Wood River High School junior Joshya Luehr, 2:30 p.m., high school Performing Arts Theater. Presented by the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, March 10

Lenten Fish Fry, served by the Knights of Columbus and Cathedral Ladies, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar St. Menu includes fish, mac and cheese, potatoes, vegetables and desserts; freewill offerings. Continues every Friday through March 24; 308-384-2523.

St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Centennial Hall, 301 W. Seventh St., Hastings. Menu includes fried and baked pollock, sides and drinks; $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $8 for children 4-12; children 3 and younger eat for free. (dessert available for separate purchase). Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2004 24th St., Central City. Menu will include fried and baked fish, sides, dessert and beverage; $15 per person, $8 for children 4-11; children 3 and younger eat for free; eat in, drive thru (south side of parish hall) or carry-out available. Continues every Friday through March 31; 308-946-2214.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 302 W. Wicklow Ave., Greeley. Menu includes deep fried fish, baked beans, french fries, mac & cheese, salad, desserts and drinks; $12.50 for adults, $8 for children 6 and older, $40 for a family of four (two adults and two children); children 5 and younger eat for free. Continues every Friday through March 31.

Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 1900 Central Ave., Kearney. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp, baked potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll, tea, lemonade or coffee for $15. A mac & cheese side or kids meal can be obtained for $4. Continues every Friday through March 31.

St. Michael’s Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., KC Hall, 521 W. Church St., Albion. Menu includes fried fish, baked potato, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, drinks and ice cream; suggested donation is $15. Continues every Friday through April 7.

Friday, March 17

Loup City/Ravenna Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Josaphat’s Parish Hall, 709 N. Ninth St., Loup City. Meal includes hand-battered fried fish, cheesy potatoes, sauerkraut and dumplings, coleslaw, dinner roll and homemade desserts; $12 for adults, $6 for children 12 and younger. Also scheduled for March 31.