What's Going On: Grand Island area events calendar

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

“Nonviolence in a Time of Civil Unrest,” presented by Bernard Lafayette Jr. to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 11 a.m., Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room, University of Nebraska at Kearney; no admission charge.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Jan. 26

CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health open house, in celebration of adding midwifery service, 5 to 7 p.m. (with remarks at 6), 705 Orleans Drive; meet and greet the clinic’s new certified nurse midwives Brandi Stein and Andrea Carkoski. Refreshments will be served.

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” reception, 6 to 7 p.m., Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney and will remain on display through Feb. 2. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Jan. 27

“Channeling Grim,” presented by the Catherine Fosket Children’s Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, the Liederkranz, 403 W. First St. Cast includes children in third through eighth grade. Tickets are $3 for children, $5 for adults, and free for children age 3 and younger, available the day of the show at the Liederkranz; also available at Ace Hardware. All proceeds go to the Catherine Fosket Liederkranz Scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors; 308-382-9337.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Soup luncheon, to benefit Diane Miller, former teacher for Grand Island Public Schools, St. Paul and Centura, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Cairo. Miller is battling stage three kidney disease, stage three non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and most recently, T cell lymphoma; all proceeds will help with Miller’s medical bills. Donate here.

2Xtreme Monster Trucks 2023, Heartland Events Center; gates open at 4 p.m., pit party starts at 5, main show begins at 7. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children (plus fees) and are available only online or at the gate on show day; tickets at the door will be $5 more; VIP (“all inclusive”) packages available; www.etix.com

Sunday, Jan. 29

The McGovern String Band, 3 p.m., College Park. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing, 4 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 123 Ninth St., St. Paul; Dennis, 702-469-0788 or www.stpaulgrace.org.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.