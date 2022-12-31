What's Going On: Grand Island area events calendar

Ongoing

Fantasy of Trees, through Jan. 2, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission for nonmembers is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and veterans and $12 for children 6-12. Museum closes at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Years Eve and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Festival of Trees, 40th annual, through Dec. 31, Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave., Hastings. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Admission (museum only) is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors age 60 and older, and $6 for children; 402-461-4692 or www.hastingsmuseum.org.

Winter Wonderland of Trees, through Dec. 31, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for students age 5-17; 402-694-6531 or www.plainsmanmuseum.org.

Worms Christmas Light Display, 6 to 10 p.m. daily, through Jan. 1, 1467 Fourth Road, Chapman. Display includes holiday décor and lights from the collections of Roger Luebbe, LeRoy Seim, Robyn Seim and John Seim, as well as the Grand Island Regional Airport. In recent years, pixel trees have added to the experience of the original display; tune radios to 107.1 FM. Santa visits with kids from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free.

“Christmas City,” holiday lights and displays, 5:30 p.m. (dusk) through 11 p.m., through Dec. 31, Comstock. Display includes 18 blocks of 50 themed scenes; a mile of lights; antique vehicles and campers; and 250 inflatables (but not when it’s too windy). Walk or drive; the walk takes about an hour, the drive 30 minutes; free.

G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, holiday tours, 1 and 3 p.m., 2010 University Drive, Kearney. Experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m.; free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays. Exhibit remains on display through mid-January; museum closed Jan. 1; 308-865-8284 or email frankmuseum@unk.edu.

