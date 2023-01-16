 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On: Grand Island area events calendar

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” through Feb. 2, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

Monday, Jan. 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

“Blast from Future’s Past: Art from the 1990s,” reception, 6 to 7 p.m., Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. Seventh St., Hastings. Exhibit features works from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney and will remain on display through Feb. 2. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 402-984-9408.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Jan. 19

“My Life’s Walk,” presented by Albert Maxey of Lincoln, 7 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. Maxey is a former Lincoln police officer, Husker basketball player and artist; select pieces of his artwork will be on display in the Scott Studio Theater lobby beginning at 5 p.m., a reception is set for 5:30 p.m. in the theater.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Jan. 20

Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Admission is $5; children 11 and younger admitted free; www.buildcnhba.com

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Grand Island Coin Club, 64th annual coin show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Boarders Inn, 3333 Ramada Road. The show will feature more than 20 dealers from five states. No admission charge; Max Mader, 308-380-4399.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

