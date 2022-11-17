What's Going On: Grand Island area events calendar

Thursday, Nov. 17

Celebration of Lights, 5 to 7:30 p.m., downtown Hastings. Santa and the Kool-Aid Man will turn on the lights at 6:55. Event also features carolers, food vendors, entertainment and carriage rides.

“The Haunting of Hill House,” presented by the University of Nebraska at Kearney Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Studio Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building. General admission tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students and seniors; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more; and free for UNK students with a valid ID. Seating is limited, advance ticket purchase recommended; box office: 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Nov. 18

Railside Christmas and Community Tree Lighting, 5:45 to 8 p.m., Railside Plaza. Event includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, entertainment, food, activities, carriage rides and more.

“KIND Nebraskans: Personal Stories of Nebraskans in World War II,” a Humanities Nebraska program presented by Charlotte Endorf, 2 p.m. Leo B. Stuhr Building, Stuhr Museum; free (mention at the gate you are attending the program); 308-385-5316.

Calvary Lutheran Church annual craft fair and flea market, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1304 N. Custer. Lots of vendors with a variety of items, homemade enchiladas, baked goods, and lots of crafts. The Food Court will be open serving coffee and rolls, as well as lunch both days; 308-382-5446.

Fairview United Methodist Church annual soup supper and auction, 5:30 to 10 p.m., 2398 S. 220th Ave., 9 miles northwest of Central City (about a mile north of Highway 92).

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Stolley House, traditional Christmas open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Stolley Park. Hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, the house will be decorated in period style featuring antique ornaments from the collection of society member John Hanssen. Event also features German Christmas treats; Hanssen, 308-380-2086.

Northwest Music Boosters craft fair and bake sale, 29th annual, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2710 N. North Road. Event will feature more than 100 crafters and direct sale vendors, bake sale, silent auction, raffle items, home décor and more. Lunch available in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen. Proceeds support vocal and instrumental music students at Northwest.

Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. Homemade items for sale include baked goods, noodles, Christmas decorations and ornaments, holiday gnomes, fresh greenery items, quilts, wreaths, pillows and stockings and more; 308-384-5620.

Fairbanks Pottery Studio holiday open house, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 3034 W. Schimmer Drive. Local artist Nancy Fairbanks will feature new glazes and new styles along with annual favorites includes cats, dogs and horses; 402-469-8325 or catsinclay@aol.com

David Martinez, Peruvian musician from Lincoln, in concert, 7:30 p.m., Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden; $15 for adults and $7 for students; order online or call 308-832-0588

Sunday, Nov. 20

Grand Island 150 Heritage Ornaments, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. A program for teens and adults to create 150th historical ornaments; grand-island.com/150GrandIsland.

“Nifty Burgers (and more), hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Menu includes Nifty Burger (loose meat sandwich) or Nifty Pup (hot dog with loose meat toppings), tater tots and root beer or a root beer float for $7.50. Proceeds will benefit the society’s ongoing projects.

Hastings Catholic Schools chicken noodle dinner and holiday bazaar, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Cecilia High School old gym, 521 N. Kansas Ave., Hastings. Event includes coffee and rolls, book sale, purse sale, family booths, kid’s games and crafts, bake sale and theme basket raffles. Dinner (chicken and noodles, coleslaw and biscuits; $12 for adults, $7 for kids)served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with carryout available until 5; 402-462-2105

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.