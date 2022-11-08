What's Going On: Grand Island area events

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Cherish The Ladies, an “all female Irish music fest,” presented by the Grand Island Concert Association, 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Senior High auditorium; single performance tickets are $30 for non-members; season subscriptions are $65; Vince Boudreau, 308-379-7612.

“Addicted to Americana,” presented by Charles Phoenix, keynote speaker for the Hastings College Lecture Series Symposium, 7 p.m., French Memorial Chapel, Hastings College. Symposium also includes a full day of speakers and panel discussions, as well as a “Show and Shine” vintage car and motorcycle show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jackson Dinsdale Art Center and Gray Center parking; complete schedule: hastings.edu/hcls.

“The Kearney Street Railway,“ presented by Nathan Tie as part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by the UNK Department of History, noon, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney; 308-865-8860,

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Nov. 10

A Salute to Veterans, hosted by Chef Anthony and the Business Coalition for Veterans, 11:30 a.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St. Program will honor veterans, and include entertainment and a meal served by the center; reservations required (nominal charge); 308-385-5308

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day

Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast, 19th annual, 5:30 to 10:30 a.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave. Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy and homemade banana bread. Veterans eat for free; everyone else pays $6; take-out available. Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion; 308-381-1555

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Toast Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival, second annual, 1 to 9 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Expo Center; ages 21 and older only. Tickets are $65 and include unlimited tastings from all participating wineries; designated driver tickets are $25; www.toastwinefest.com

“Nebraska POW Camps,” by Melissa Amateis Marsh, a Bygone Book Club discussion led by Sue Clement, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

United Methodist Church annual soup lunch and bazaar day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 506 E. Kansas, Cairo. Menu includes chicken noodle, chili and vegetable beef soups, in addition to sandwiches and pie; carryout available; freewill offerings, Event also includes baked goods and “early attic treasures.” Hunters welcome.

American Legion Riders soup supper., 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall in Dannebrog. Menu includes soups of all kinds; freewill donations will be accepted.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

Sunday, Nov. 13

“The 50th Anniversary of the Nebraska Natural Resource Districts,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices of the Past program presented by Marcia Lee of the Central Platte NRD, 2 p.m. Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for members; $5 for non-members; Annette Davis, 308-226-2465.

Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, part of the Grand Island Music Series, 7 p.m., College Park. Season tickets for indoor concerts are $75, single performance tickets are $15; 308-850-3307 or gims@artsincorporated.org

A Tribute to Veterans, hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Event will also feature Tracey Hefner who will portray Elizabeth O. Gibson, a nurse from Merrick County who served with the Union Army during the Civil War; MCHM, 308-624-3367, or Bill Bolte, 308-390-3038.

Scott D. Morris International Food and Cultural Festival, 45th annual, 6 to 8 p.m., University of Nebraska at Kearney Health and Sports Center, Event celebrates UNK’s international students while showcasing their cultures and cuisine; free.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.