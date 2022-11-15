What's Going On: Grand Island area events

Wednesday, Nov. 16

“The Amazing Chemistry Show,” presented by Josh Denhart, featuring “educationally entertaining stage production using fast-paced and engaging science experiments like explosions, colored foam, liquid nitrogen and glow-in-the-dark solutions to captivate kids and adults while sharing about the love God has for them,” 6:45 p.m., G.I. Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St. Suitable for all ages; children must be accompanied by their parents or other responsible adult. Free; 308-382-1898 or gifree.org.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Celebration of Lights, 5 to 7:30 p.m., downtown Hastings. Santa and the Kool-Aid Man will turn on the lights at 6:55. Event also features carolers, food vendors, entertainment, carriage rides,

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Nov. 18

Railside Christmas and Community Tree Lighting, 5:45 to 8 p.m., Railside Plaza. Event includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, entertainment, food, activities, carriage rides and more.

Fairview United Methodist Church annual soup supper and auction, 5:30 to 10 p.m., 2398 S. 220th Ave., 9 miles northwest of Central City (about a mile north of Highway 92).

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Northwest Music Boosters craft fair and bake sale, 29th annual, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2710 N. North Road. Event will feature more than 100 crafters and direct sale vendors, bake sale, silent auction, raffle items, home décor and more. Lunch available in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen, and family photos can be taken with Santa by the Northwest yearbook students. Proceeds support vocal and instrumental music students at Northwest.

Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital. Homemade items for sale include baked goods, noodles, Christmas decorations and ornaments, holiday gnomes, fresh greenery items, quilts, wreaths, pillows and stockings and more; 308-384-5620.