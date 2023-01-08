 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's Going On:Grand Island area events

Among those taking advantage of a snow day on Tuesday in Grand Island were Alex and Leah Michel, who took their sons Miles, 7, and Turner, 4, sledding on Tornado Hill.

Ongoing

“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org

Sunday, Jan. 8

“Antique Christmas Lights,” presented by John Hanssen, a “Voices of the Past” program, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members, $5 for non-members; Hanssen, 308-380-3086.

Merrick County Historical Museum annual meeting and program, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Meeting will include board elections, museum updates and “show and tell” program; 308-624-3367 or email merrickcountyhistory@gmail.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

