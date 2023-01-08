What's Going On:Grand Island area events

Ongoing
“On the Road Again,” Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, through Jan. 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; 308-385-5333 or www.gilibrary.org
Sunday, Jan. 8
“Antique Christmas Lights,” presented by John Hanssen, a “Voices of the Past” program, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Free for society members, $5 for non-members; Hanssen, 308-380-3086.
Merrick County Historical Museum annual meeting and program, 2 p.m., Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., Central City. Meeting will include board elections, museum updates and “show and tell” program; 308-624-3367 or email merrickcountyhistory@gmail.com
People are also reading…
Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.